Antonella Clerici is moved live by the flood in Emilia Romagna – Video

Emotion in today’s episode of It’s always noon. During one of the phone games, Antonella Clericishe couldn’t hold back the tears thinking of the residents of Emilia Romagna, affected by the devastating floods.

Antonella has chosen to open the episode with the background of My Romagna:

“We wanted to open with this song, which makes me very happy because Romagna Mia, in reality, is Romagna Nostra in this case, because we truly embrace virtually… (…) We have many friends from Romagna, which is a land that we all love. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Emilia Romagna and, as you say, ‘tien botta’. (…) I think that right now there are people who will have no homes and have truly lost everything. I think of the hoteliers who were ready for the season”.

A heartfelt speech, which at a certain point Clerici interrupted in tears:

“Excuse me, I think of all these poor people… look. Alright, sorry we’re live, sorry. I have emotions and I feel them. Then I I have never hidden that I have a crazy love for Romagna. Maybe it’s also the age“.

Once the telephone game was launched, the presenter then welcomed Emilian chef Daniele Persegani into the ‘forest’. After embracing her, as a sign of closeness, the man said of her:

“I’m from Emilia, I’m also adopted from Romagna, because with Aunt Cri (“Cristina Lunardini, present in the studio, ndDM) we did more than Bertoldo in France, in the golden years. However we in Emilia Romagna are not afraid to get our hands dirty, not even to work. The important thing is that you put yourself in a position to do it. That’s all“.

Persegani, given the increase in the waters of the Po, therefore hoped that the next expected rains would not create damage even in the ‘strictly’ Emilia area, given that he has already experienced many times what it means”having water in the house and seeing your things go away, you don’t stop it. And it doesn’t give you the time you want to save what you want to save“. Thought that Clerici concluded with a good intention: