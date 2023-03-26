Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Wilma Goich sinks against Antonella Fiordelisi, the last competitor eliminated by Big Brother Vip. “A sick relationship with Edoardo Donnamaria”, she declares before accusing the parents of the fencer.

Wilma Goich shoot zero against Antonella Fiordelisilast eliminated since Big Brother VIP. Interviewed by Giada De Miceli during the broadcast It won’t happen again broadcast on Radio Radio, the former competitor of the Gf Vip pointed the finger at the fencer and her family:

Antonella’s departure made me happy because I really couldn’t handle it. There are things behind it. Everything was handled by the parents, even the planes. Between Edoardo and Antonella there was a sick feeling, a jealousy on the part of both of them. He was jealous that he could get close to Antonino, whom he hated to death because he thought there was something and instead it was all designed to make him jealous. Outside I wish him to establish a balance.

Wilma Goich: “Antonella Fiordelisi infantile and spoiled”

“She is very childish, immature. She was very spoiled by her parents and, like all spoiled children, she wants it all”, continues Goich, according to which Donnamaria would not be the suitable companion for Antonella:

He is much more mature. He lives alone, works, is independent, has another kind of mind. She has “stupid” friends, the ones like her. She otherwise she might not get along with other people. She has to decide. Then when she came out, she got mad at her parents. Then the mother incited her fans by saying to let her out because she was already less voted than the others. Knowing she wasn’t going to win, she said “better get her out before she does.” Not to protect her, she protected her grades. She was already inferior in votes. The mother. Having found out, you first tried to write to Berlusconi.

“A mistake not to let Gianluca Benincasa enter the GF Vip”

Wilma, attributing the responsibility for the incident to Big Brother, concludes by openly criticizing the decision to prevent Gianluca Benincasa from entering the GF: “They had already made a big mistake, that of not letting Gianluca Benincasa in. There they could really weigh the story and see what happened. They reported him for stalking and he couldn’t enter, but this is a forced thing because then they have to prove it. How would he have stalked Antonella if she was in the house for four months? They probably reported him for what she wrote on Instagram. By not allowing Gianluca to enter, they gave Signorini a blow. Because that was a scoop. Alfonso really said it, ‘They burned my scoop’”.