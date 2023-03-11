Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

After being disqualified, Edoardo Donnamaria surprised Antonella Fiordelisi with a striking gesture. The former competitor, equipped with a megaphone, shouted his love for her for his girlfriend outside the house of Big Brother Vip. Here’s what Antonella’s reaction was.

Edoardo Donnamaria is back from disqualification al Big Brother VIP. His journey in the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini was interrupted following repeated verbally aggressive behavior towards Antonella Fiordelisi. In these hours, the competitor has made a striking gesture to demonstrate his love for his girlfriend.

Edoardo Donnamaria with the megaphone outside the house of the GF Vip

Edoardo Donnamaria surprised Antonella Fiordelisi by going outside the house of Big Brother Vip just over 24 hours after the disqualification. Armed with a megaphone, he shouted his love for her to his fiancée. His message, before the censorship was triggered, was heard loud and clear: “Antonella I miss you“. Luca Onestini, Giaele De Donà and Oriana Marzoli immediately realized that it was their former roommate. Thus, they warned Antonella Fiordelisi, who reached the garden in a hurry. She too could clearly hear her boyfriend’s voice: “Antonella you drove me crazy but I miss you“.

Antonella Fiordelisi’s reaction and directing censorship

Antonella Fiordelisi, moved, shouted: “Love I love you“, then the contestants gathered in the garden applauded him with shouts of joy. At Big Brother Vip, first the music started at full volume, then the audio was cut off. After recovering from the surprise, Antonella Fiordelisi – who after the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria was particularly heartbroken – he expressed all his gratitude to her:

