Famous sportsman Antonin Hajek was found dead, five months after his family reported him missing.

Source: Profimedia/Jaroslav Legner/CNC/

Famous ski jumper from the Czech Republic Antonin Hajek (37) was found dead, even five months after his disappearance was reported. Everything is still shrouded in mystery since the details of his death have not been made public, the question is whether they ever will, so practically the only thing that is currently known is that Hajek’s body was found far from his homeland, which makes the whole case more mysterious. He was found in Malaysia, where he was last seen.

The family reported the disappearance of Antonin Hayek on October 2, 2022, since they did not have any information about him for days, only for the catastrophic news to arrive on Friday.

“Former ski jumper, Czech record holder and national team coach Antonin Hajek has passed away. His life ended at the early age of 37. Out of respect for his family, we will not provide additional information about the circumstances of his death.”the Skiing Association of the Czech Republic told the media after the body was unfortunately found.

Due to numerous injuries, Hajek ended his professional career early, already in 2015. After that, he devoted himself to his family, married his longtime girlfriend Veronika, but in the last two years he had a lot of problems, which allegedly caused him to disappear from the public eye. The Czech Republic will remember him for the fact that in 2010 he had the third longest flight in the history of ski jumping, as he jumped 236 meters on Planica.