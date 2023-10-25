Antonio Canova in the Vatican Museums: A Celebration of the Neoclassical Sculptor and his Legacy

Vatican Museums Celebrate Antonio Canova’s Bicentenary with Exhibition

To honor the bicentenary of the death of Antonio Canova, the most exceptional representative of Neoclassical sculpture, the Vatican Museums have unveiled a new exhibition titled “Antonio Canova in the Vatican Museums.” This exhibition celebrates the close and fruitful relationship between Canova and the pontifical collection.

The exhibition, now open to the public, features a permanent display of plaster works by Canova. These exquisite pieces showcase the talent and artistry of the sculptor, who held important official positions under the Pope, including censor, director of museums, and played a vital role in the recovery of art after Napoleon’s plundering.

Antonio Canova, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving the Pope, was considered the undisputed protagonist in the world of sculpture during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. He was hailed as the new Phidias during his lifetime. To commemorate the bicentenary of his death in Venice in 1822, the Vatican Museums organized a grand commemorative event in his honor.

The exhibition, which will run until January, is spread across several areas of the pontifical collection. One of the highlights is the majestic bust of Pope Pius VII, on display in Hall 17 of the Vatican Gallery. Additionally, the exhibition recreates the ambiance of Canova’s studio in Rome, providing visitors with a glimpse into the artist’s creative process.

Alessandra Rodolfo, the curator of the exhibition, revealed that Canova established his studio in Rome in 1783. The location, once a popular destination for Grand Tour travelers and aspiring artists, allowed Canova to share his knowledge and teachings with young talents. Notably, he also helped troubled young individuals through secret acts of charity.

Ethics, art, and diplomacy were considered Canova’s three main qualities, as explained by an art historian. Several of Canova’s works, discovered in a Vatican Gallery warehouse in 2010 and expertly restored, are now showcased in the exquisite “Dame Room” of the Vatican Museums. This room, which was previously closed to the public, boasts breathtaking paintings by Guido Reni and beautiful ceiling frescoes depicting “The Pentecost,” “The Transfiguration,” and “The Ascension.”

As the director of the Vatican Museums, Atta was directly involved in planning the exhibition. He explained that the Vatican dedicated the “Dame Room” to Antonio Canova, a space located between the Raphael Room and the Sistine Chapel. This significant location near the exit of the Map Gallery allows visitors to appreciate Canova’s contributions. Atta expressed the museum’s admiration and appreciation for Canova, highlighting his pivotal role as Director of the Pontifical Museum, Director of Antiquities, and Inspector of Antiquities, especially during the Napoleonic occupation and the Restoration period.

This exhibition is a testament to Canova’s heroism when he recovered invaluable artwork from France during Napoleon’s era. Under the Treaty of Tolentino in 1799, these works were taken to the Louvre Museum in Paris for two decades. Atta emphasized that Canova’s efforts were praiseworthy, not just for recovering works by renowned artists like Raphael, Perugino, and Caravaggio, but also for his dedication to preserving our cultural heritage and the culture of the Pope. The Vatican Museums expressed their gratitude to this extraordinary man by commemorating him through this exhibition.

For more information about the exhibition “Antonio Canova in the Vatican Museums,” visit the Vatican News website at www.vaticannews.cn.