The Italian is no longer the manager of a big English club.

Source: Profimedia

Italian coach Antonio Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent. The club confirmed this on its official website, recalling that under the leadership of the trophy-winning coach, it won the Champions League last season. “We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well in the future,” it said.

Antonio Conte left the club after the draw against Southampton, when he criticized everyone at the club and spoke about it what is Tottenham’s mentality and why 20 years without a trophy. At the farewell, which could have been predicted, he left the “singers” in fourth place in the table, with 49 points won.

“We have 10 games left in the Premier League and we hold things in our hands in the fight for a place in the Champions League. We have to pull ourselves together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for the club and for the amazing, loyal fans,” said Daniel Levi, the club’s first man, parting with the Italian. He did not mention Conte.

In the previous period, it was speculated that Conte could return to Juventus next season, in which he was the captain as a player and with whom he achieved success and won titles from 2011 to 2014. It turned out that after that he was not in any team he kept it for so long, because he spent two years each as Italy coach, Chelsea manager, Inter coach and now Tottenham manager. In that period, he was the Premier League champion with the Blues and Serie A champion with the Nerazzurri.

