Antonio Conte responded to Richardson after the controversial interview.

Tottenham has finished the competition in the Champions League. In two matches, he failed to score a single goal, so thanks to the goal in the first match, Milan passed to the next stage of the competition. After the match in London, striker Richarlison created chaos. He gave an interview in which he attacked coach Antonio Conte and the team’s tactics.

Among other things, he emphasized in the conversation with the media that it bothers him that the Italian at one point throws him into the game, and then “nails” him to the bench and so on. Now the answer of the Italian expert has arrived.

“I watched his interview and he didn’t criticize me. He said his season was s**t and he’s right. His season is bad. He had a lot of injuries, he started well, then he got injured in the Champions League. Then he went to the World Championship, failed to win it, then got injured again and was out for a month. He did not score a single goal in the Premier League. He was honest about his own season. Our season is not over yet, he has time to recover and he will get a chance if he deserves to play. If not, someone else will be on the pitch,” Conte began.

However, journalists reminded him at the press conference that he mentioned Conte and tactics directly. “Are you asking me about the rest of the interview? I would say that he understood that he realized that he made a mistake. He mentioned the word ‘I’ too much on that occasion, it shows that he is selfish. That’s why I repeat to my players that if they want to fight for something important and be competitive and win a trophy they have to use the word ‘we’ and not ‘I’, if you talk in the first person then you’re only thinking about yourself, no about others and about the club. He realized his mistake, apologized and I think that was good. I had a chance to solve that case.”

That is why he pointed out that the atmosphere in the team is very important and sent a clear warning to the Brazilian who arrived from Everton this summer for 58 million euros.

“The field is important, tactics are important, but team spirit is very important. That fire in the eyes is very important and that’s why I underlined all that to my players. We need to improve a lot, play as a team and show more positive spirit towards each other, especially when things are not going well. Sometimes it is not good when you are a good man, you have to show greater sacrifice, to fight, to show the desire to win the game, to win every duel, to be a little grumpy. Sometimes we are too soft. I am the coach, I am responsible for the whole situation and for the events in the team. I have to improve the team and team spirit. It’s nothing new, I’ve faced it in the past,” Conte concluded.

By the way, at the previous World Cup in Qatar, Richarlison defeated Serbia in the group stage match and his goal was declared the most beautiful in the World Cup. Unlike that competition, he is not doing well in the club. He scored a total of two goals, both in the Champions League, while in the Premier League he has only two assists in 17 matches. For example, in Everton last year, he scored 10 goals in 30 matches, with 5 assists.