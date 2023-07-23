António Guterres Urges Guatemala to Uphold the Right to Transparent Elections

Title: UN Secretary-General Laments Electoral Crisis in Guatemala, Urges Transparent and Coercion-Free Elections

Subtitle: Antonio Guterres warns against intimidation and calls for respect of the right to vote

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has expressed concerns over the ongoing electoral crisis in Guatemala. He has called for “transparent elections, free of intimidation and coercion” in the Central American nation. Guterres’ statement comes as Guatemala faces mounting tensions ahead of its upcoming elections.

In a global appeal, Guterres emphasized the need for Guatemala to adhere to democratic principles and ensure that the electoral process remains fair and unbiased. Guterres’ call for transparent elections aims to safeguard the fundamental principle of democracy and promote a peaceful transition of power.

His concerns were echoed by various international media outlets, including Hoy.com.do, Infobae America, DW, and teleSUR TV, as well as Google News, which provide comprehensive coverage of the situation.

The recent political turmoil in Guatemala has raised serious doubts about the integrity of the electoral process. Reports of intimidation, coercion, and other irregularities have emerged, casting a shadow over the upcoming elections. UN officials have warned against actions that undermine the right of citizens to vote freely and express their political will.

As the UN Secretary-General, Guterres urged the Guatemalan government to take immediate action to rectify the situation and guarantee that citizens can exercise their electoral rights without fear or interference. Guterres emphasized the importance of a fully-functioning democracy, stating that the will of the people must be respected to strengthen national stability and ensure a prosperous future.

Guatemala, a country marked by social and political challenges, now faces a critical juncture in its history. It is essential for the government to prioritize the establishment of a transparent electoral framework, promoting confidence among its citizens and demonstrating a commitment to upholding democratic values.

The international community, along with the UN, is closely monitoring the situation in Guatemala. The upcoming elections will serve as a litmus test for the country’s commitment to democratic principles, social progress, and stability. The outcome will have implications not only for the Guatemalan people but also for the region as a whole.

As the electoral process unfolds, all eyes will be on Guatemala, expecting a fair, impartial, and transparent election that respects the will of the people. The UN, alongside its member states, remains committed to supporting Guatemala and ensuring that democracy prevails, setting a precedent for other nations facing similar electoral challenges.

Note: This article is based on reports from Hoy.com.do, Infobae America, DW (Spanish), teleSUR TV, and Google News.

