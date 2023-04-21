Antonio Novati, Milanese accountant found dead in a lake of blood

It is Antonio Novati, a 74-year-old accountant, the man found dead in Massalengo (Lodi) aboard a Honda CRV in the past few hours.

According to what was reported by the police, the 76-year-old was lifeless in the back seat of the SUV in a lake of blood near Cascina Scappadina, on a dirt road: pierced by several blows to the abdomen. It was a farmer who found him and immediately called for help and the police. But there was nothing more to be done. The prosecutor of Lodi ordered the autopsy and the body was transported to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Pavia.

The men of the Arma are collecting the elements useful for the investigation.

Novati had been an expert and bankruptcy trustee at the court of Lodi. He had a studio in Milan and another in Melegnano. He was a highly respected professional in the field of tax and corporate consultancy. He leaves behind his wife, children and grandchildren.







