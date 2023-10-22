Antonio Ricci: “Giabruno case? Here’s my reconstruction.”

“I would also like to provide my version, naturally without any claim to be believed, of course, but only to make a contribution to the debate. In my opinion, this is how the event happened.” Antonio Riccithe owner of Striscia la Notizia, wrote a long statement to provide his version of what happened in recent days, from the rumors about the former partner of Giorgia Meloni, Andrea Giambrunoto the prime minister’s decision to break off the relationship with him.

“On Wednesday morning I find Chi magazine on my desk (according to some house organs of the Berlusconi family) with the photo of the first gentleman in a wheat field on the front page, in the guise of a poppy or scarecrow – writes Ricci – Inside the ‘gypsy’ heart and the quiff of the journalist who would have grown with the audience ratings was extolled. ‘Accidental – I thought – the astute Cardinal Signorini is preparing to celebrate a beatification’. Since I am a layman, an endangered species, I have a natural distrust towards new saints, you will remember the ‘Soumahoro Case’. I immediately thought of using the antidote. From a lucky summer fishing I had two journalist’s outboards in the fridge. I used them. Just as I usually do. Like the one of ‘Buttiglione-Tajani‘which Berlusconi declared to be the cause of the fall of his government. I know, sometimes I’m didactic. It’s my flaw. Violating privacy I can tell you about the phone call from Fedele Confalonieri. The incipit was: ‘You are the king of pain in the ass, indeed you are the emperor of the pain in the ass'”. “The sequel, having been pronounced in strict Lombard, even if I wanted to, I am not able to report it – adds the creator of Striscia the News – The thing that amazed me most about the whole debate is that for 90% of the newspapers it seems impossible that there could be someone who takes initiatives on his own and is not a mere ventriloquist. An anomaly to be censored”. “As for the rain on the rock – he concludes referring to the last part of yesterday’s post by Giorgia Meloni -, perhaps it doesn’t make a dent immediately, but it can give birth to a beautiful rainbow”.