Antony Blinken’s visit to China

Loading player

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in China on Sunday for a two-day diplomatic mission in which he will meet with a number of Chinese government officials. It is a highly anticipated visit, as Blinken is the most senior US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to do so since 2018. A visit from him was already arranged last February, but it had been canceled following the discovery in American airspace of a Chinese balloon which the United States claimed was engaged in espionage operations.

The visit includes a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, and with Wang Yi, the head of Chinese diplomacy (more precisely, the director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party). It is not yet known, and it is one of the most awaited details of the visit, whether Blinken will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping: any meeting will only be confirmed at the last moment, also depending on how today’s meetings go.

In recent years, diplomatic relations between China and the United States have deteriorated significantly, with regular animosities and mutual recriminations on some issues: among them the status of Taiwan, the independent island neighbor to the United States that China considers part of its territory, and of Hong Kong, the Chinese region where the government has progressively restricted freedoms and civil rights. Other issues were the war in Ukraine and China‘s political proximity to Russia, with which the Chinese government maintained its economic cooperation despite the war.

Tensions between the two countries have also been fueled by mutual accusations of cyber attacks, and by China‘s resentment of US-imposed restrictions on access to advanced technologies such as semiconductors, key components for the microprocessors that underpin electronics.

Friday Blinken has said that during his visit he would address each of these issues, on which neither side seems willing to change his mind or take more conciliatory positions. Also for this reason we don’t expect much from the visit, most likely it will be more of a way to keep communication channels open and not completely interrupt diplomatic contacts.

The United States, Blinken said, wants to make sure “that the competition we have with China does not lead to a conflict” due to misunderstandings and misunderstandings, perhaps precisely around Taiwan, perhaps the most delicate issue of all. Daniel Kritenbrink, who leads the US State Department’s office dedicated to Asian and Pacific affairs, said that Blinken will go to China “with a realistic approach”, but with “the sincere desire to manage our competition in the way as responsible as possible.

During the visit we will talk a lot probably security issues, especially China‘s military activities in the Pacific and US requests to China not to support Russian military efforts in Ukraine, but also climate change and economic issues affecting the whole world. It is also likely that Blinken will ask China to release some detained American citizens and that there will be discussions, as on other occasions in the pastof a possible easing of mutual restrictions on visas issued to journalists.

Despite everything, there have also been encouraging signs in recent months. Last May William Burns, the head of the CIA, he visited China, and also in May Wang Yi met in Vienna with Jake Sullivan, adviser for the national security of the United States. More recently, Xi Jinping met with US businessman Bill Gates and talked about the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.