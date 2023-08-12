Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar will be Pakistan’s new acting prime minister

Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar, a senator, was chosen as acting prime minister of Pakistan, who will have to govern the country until elections which are expected to be held by November. Kakar’s choice came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had dissolved the chambers a few days ago and the country’s president had called new elections. However, it is a rather unusual choice: Kakar is a senator in his first term who has no experience in national politics. He had previously served as a spokesman for the provincial government of Baluchistan, the southwestern region of Pakistan where he comes from.

However, Kakar is believed to be very close to the country’s armed forces, which have always had enormous influence in Pakistan’s politics and economy.

