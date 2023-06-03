Anxious, sleepless, in a corner of the cell: the last days of Jeffrey Epstein

NEW YORK – Sleepless nights, hours spent crouched in a corner of the cell, hurried communications with lawyers, lies to the guards, including that of wanting to call his mother, who had actually been missing for fifteen years.

The last days of Jeffrey Epstein66 years old, the New York millionaire arrested in July 2019 for pedophilia and found hanged in prison on August 10 of the same year, were reconstructed by the agency Apwho consulted the four thousand pages of the dossier relating to the detention.