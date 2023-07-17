“Anyone who knows anything, help me find them”

For eight days he no longer sees his children, the eldest of 8 and the little sister of 7 years. Disappeared with the father, who immediately reported for child abduction. And he launches the appeal: “Whoever knows something, help me bring my children home”. Her 36-year-old mother is desperate Chignolo Poin the Pavia area, which last Sunday morning said goodbye to its children for the usual day to spend with the padre, 45 year old Egyptian, with whom the woman had broken off the relationship since the beginning of last year. Her mother stuck out report to the police of the Chignolo Po station, who are proceeding with the investigations, with the utmost confidentiality for the protection of minors, and who can be contacted by anyone in possession of any useful information.

Useless there search of the man’s homein the province of Cremona, not found in the house. The woman reports that the ex-partner’s cell phone has been geolocated to border with France: in fact, he had not turned off his cell phone and on the only attempt to call which he answered, on Monday night, he lied saying that he was in the province of Cremona waiting for a cousin to accompany him to take the children back to their mother, which he didn’t then, turning off the phone and vanishing into thin air.

“If he was on the border with France – hypothesizes the mother – perhaps he tried to go abroad, but I have the children’s documents and I am convinced that he was unable to cross the border, because there is so much control towards France. He too doesn’t have the documents in order, they had expired”.

The children are of Italian nationality and it turns out that the parents have the joint guardianship. The abduction of the children came unexpectedly, even if the relationship between the parents had ended abruptly, with a legal proceeding underway, for mistreatment. “But she has never harmed the children, she would never do it – the mother points out – even if it changed after Covid. When there was the lockdownI had preferred to go back to my parents’ house in the Pavia area, with the children too, but then I went back to live with him and things still went well for a while, but it had changed“.

The episode of the abuse, with the woman in the emergency roomhad ended their relationship. “Through the lawyers – the woman recalls – we reached an agreement: he could stay with his children twice a week. And he always came to pick them up, to spend the day Togetherbringing them home in the evening”.

Last Sunday the man went to pick them up around 9.30 and was supposed to bring them back by 9pm. At around 10pm the 8 year old called home, to say that they were at the cinema and they would come back a little later, but then they disappeared. “For the sake of my children – concludes the mother – I just hope they can go home as soon as possible”.

