Aohan Banner: “World Model” of Desertification Control —— Xinhua Net Inner Mongolia Channel

Aohan Banner Thirty-two Mountains Ecological Demonstration Zone.

At the northern foot of Nurulhu Mountain in the Yanshan Mountains and the southern edge of the Horqin Sandy Land, a piece of green is embedded in the vast land like pearls.

Here is Aohan Banner in Inner Mongolia.

According to the “History of the Ming Dynasty”, Aohan Banner was once a place where “the willows are vast, the caragana is everywhere, the deer are singing, and the black forest is windy”.

However, due to drought, war, excessive reclamation, and excessive grazing, at the beginning of the founding of New China, the total area of ​​8,300 square kilometers of land in the banner was as high as 6,300 square kilometers, accounting for 76%, the natural vegetation was less than 10%, and the total grain output was insufficient. 100 million catties.

This ancient land, where the dawn of human civilization once rose, has evolved into a desert “not suitable for human habitation”.

Run away, or stick to it?

Renovate, or give up?

Faced with extreme poverty and an extremely harsh environment, since the 1950s, the Aohan people carried shovels and picks, ate pots of pulp, planted trees with one hand, and planted grass with the other, and launched a “jedi war” against desertification.

In the span of 70 years, three generations have passed down the line of blood. The tenacious, hard-working Aohan people wrote a magnificent and silent book on the edge of the “Eight Hundred Li Vast Sea”, and created a green miracle that attracted worldwide attention on the wind and sand line.

From the vast desert, to the surging forest, to the “Global 500 Best”, and then to “China‘s Natural Oxygen Bar”… Aohan Banner is full of verdant green, and 5.43 million mu of the 5.72 million mu of forest area in the whole banner belongs to pure The feat of artificial afforestation has written a magnificent epic of respecting and transforming nature in desertified areas, and created a “world model” for comprehensive desertification prevention and control.

Survive–

Once upon a time, strong winds kept tearing at this barren land all year round, and yellow sand swallowed farmland and invaded villages, and the tragedy of “sand forcing people to retreat” was staged one after another. Aohan people cry out in desperation and despair: transform nature, bid farewell to “yellow Aohan”

The mountains are undulating and the mountain roads are winding. Driving through the forest, climb up Daqing Mountain, Longquan Mountain, Heifengling, Dahei Mountain…

In the summer of 2023, standing on the “commanding height” of Aohan Banner – Daheishan, we were shocked!

The rolling hills are covered with emerald green, grass green, emerald green, oily green, dark green, dark green… green in front of you, green in the distance, and green everywhere you look. The majestic momentum roared from the feet to the distant mountains, and then majesticly came from the distant mountains, layer upon layer and surrounded.

However, 70 years ago, it was still a vast desert with less than 10% of natural vegetation. The mountains in the south were broken and ravines criss-crossed.

Ecocide worsens, and wind and sand have become the master.

Jia Guoxin, a 78-year-old villager in Hashatu Village, Huangyangwa Town, will never forget that in the 1950s and 1960s, sandstorms swept across the mountains like crazy. When I woke up, the sand in my mouth rubbed against my teeth, and when I picked up the quilt, the dust fell to the ground. “The crops have suffered even more. In a sandstorm, all the seedlings were killed and buried.”

“Planting a slope, harvesting a cart, making a dustpan, and cooking a pot.” Jia Guoxin recalled that there are endless winds and sand all year round, and the crops have no way to survive, and people will be hungry.

Survive and become the only desire of Aohan people!

However, practice over the past few years has proved that the sporadic organization of the masses and scattered self-rescue management methods cannot stop the advancement of desertification at all. In 1959 and 1960, Aohan Banner successively made two historic decisions – “Desert Transformation Planning Plan” and “Decision to Green the North in Three Years”.

The most tragic era of desertification control for the Aohan people has begun.

Yushulinzi Village, Changsheng Town is an example. In the north of this village is Baishaliang, which does not grow a blade of grass. Every year, with the strong wind, it moves to the southeast, eroding the fertile land and threatening the village. In just 10 years, wind and sand “swallowed” 2,800 acres of fertile land, “threw away” a natural village, and buried more than 140 private houses.

“Could it be that the sand will overwhelm us for the rest of our lives? If we can’t control the sand, I will die here!” In the winter of 1959, Yang Zhanrong, then secretary of the village party branch, secretly made up his mind.

After a rain in May of the following year, Yang Zhanrong lined up his troops like a general, drew a grid on the 10,000 mu of sandy land in the village, concentrated his strength, and led more than 130 people to plant trees on each sand dune with densely packed branches. There are more than a dozen layers of windbreaks, inside which are planted Artemisia annua seeds, Xueliwa, and green and white willows.

Alive! Surprisingly alive! In autumn, Artemisia annua and Xueliwa grow to a height of more than one foot, and green and white willows grow to a height of more than two feet. The news of the success of the sand-fixing experiment spread like wind throughout the brigade and the entire commune. In the autumn of this year, more than 800 people from the whole brigade participated in the sand-fixing battle. Since then, the work of sand control in Yulin has received a lot of responses, pointing to where to do it.

There is no Jiazi in the sand sea, and the year is not known when the cold is gone. Planting trees helped the old branch secretary find the meaning of living. Under the leadership of Yang Zhanrong, men, women and children in the village planted trees without stopping. In just four years, the area of ​​sand control reached 17,800 mu.

If the governance of the northern sandy area is a green apocalypse written by the Aohan people, then the governance of the mountains in the central and southern regions is a masterpiece written by the Aohan people with all their hearts and minds.

In 1952, fish scale pits were dug and ridges were repaired to retain water.

In 1956, terraced fields, gate ditches and water dustpans were repaired.

In 1957, the combination of biological measures and engineering measures was proposed.

From 1959 to 1965, grass was planted in a planned way, water conservation forests were built, and mountains were closed to cultivate forests.

In 1975, the state-owned forest farm and Kelidai Commune jointly planted 80,000 mu of land in one fell swoop, setting a record.

……

During the 30 years from the founding of New China to 1980, Aohan planted nearly 2 million mu of artificial forest, 1.8 million mu of water and soil conservation, and 400,000 mu of grass planted and preserved.

As time goes by and the stars move, the young men and women of the past have already turned their temples like frost. In the vicissitudes of life, the once barren land has become wild and fragrant.

Unwilling to fate, perseverance. The first generation of afforestation workers groped forward in the hardships of hard life, simple tools, and backward technology. With 30 years of youth and years, “impossible” became “possible”, and “sand enters people retreat” into “sand” People enter the sand and retreat”, and the land of Aohan began to change from “dark yellow” to “light green”.

What made the Aohan people put green clothes on the once barren land and make the people who suffered from ecological deterioration smile again?

It is “one term followed by another, and a blueprint is drawn to the end”!

It is “do not do it, do it well”!

——This is the spirit of Aohan people to overcome and transform nature!

Ecology——

The yellow gradually fades, and the green wakes up alternately. A “furrowing plow” opened a new era of ecological construction and benefited the construction of the “Three North” shelterbelts across the country. With tenacity and wisdom, the Aohan people went from one victory to another, from one miracle to another. “Reconstruction of beautiful mountains and rivers” above the desert, “Green Aohan” shines “Beautiful China“

At the Sanyijing Forest Farm in Aohan Banner, a tall old iron plow stands against the wall, with rust marks showing the traces of time.

“Its birth was accompanied by the opening of the ‘Three Norths’ project. It opened the door to the development of forests through science and technology at an important node in the ecological history of Aohan. to deep.

At that time, due to backward technology, the survival rate of saplings was not high, and the greenery that the first generation of afforestation workers worked so hard for was in jeopardy!

Unwilling to admit defeat, the Aohan people calmed down, looking for reasons and thinking of countermeasures.

Finally, the light of thinking to turn the tide flashed in the Sanyijing Forest Farm——the conclusion of “the survival rate of trees planted in deep trenches is high” was affirmed by experts.

The deep ditch required a big plow. After searching for nothing, Wang Yu, then the leader of the forestry business team, and Wang Duo, a forestry worker who was good at carpentry work, started research and development under the leadership of Ma Haichao, the director of the forestry, and Zhang Guochen, the deputy director of the forestry.

They used sorghum stalks as models, and after repeated trials and improvements, they finally made the ideal product. In the early 1980s, the “JK45-50 furrow plow” was officially put into use, and played an indispensable role in the first, second and third phases of the “Three North” shelterbelt construction.

With the “JK45-50 type furrow plow” as the symbol, Aohan Banner has explored and summarized a series of drought-resistant afforestation technologies, degraded pasture protection forest system construction technologies, and “two rows and one belt” configuration poplar afforestation technologies in long-term practice. Advanced and applicable technology, and popularized in the “Three Norths” area, Aohan Banner became the first county in the autonomous region to win the title of “National Demonstration County for Prospering Forests with Science and Technology“.

Greenness lies in overall planning and scientific governance.

Almost at the same time as the Third Plenary Session of the Eleventh Central Committee of the Party, Ao Hanqi made a major decision—a big battle. That is: focus on windbreak and sand fixation in the northern sandy area, and small watershed management in the southern mountainous area, and promote large-scale governance with “human sea tactics”.

3,000 cadres go to the grassroots, and 100,000 horses fight mountains and rivers. In the past 20 years, the whole banner has taken science and technology as the forerunner, and with three major battles in spring, summer and autumn each year as the main form, it has set off an upsurge in ecological construction of comprehensive management of mountains, water, fields, forests and roads, creating a song The long song of the years that shakes the world.

“The six major ecological projects implemented in China at that time involved three in Aohan Banner. The construction of the ecological system of the whole banner was arranged in an orderly manner, and the key points of construction had their own characteristics. They were independent of each other and combined into one, creating a relatively complete ecosystem.” Liu Chenglai, the former principal of the Party School of the Aohan Banner Committee, was the witness and witness of this period.

……

No matter how the times change, the ecological construction of this land has never stopped.

Entering the new century, relying on the national implementation of the project of returning farmland to forests, Beijing-Tianjin sandstorm source control project, ecological construction and protection project, German aid project, Italian aid project, and public welfare forest project, Aohan Banner has initially established trees, shrubs, grass, and netted areas. The combined protection forest system has built a green Great Wall in the “Three Norths” region.

Since 2008, Aohan Banner has started a new round of reform of the collective forest ownership system. According to local conditions, four methods of “one share, two guarantees, three rents, and four sales” have been adopted to implement property rights. A “green revolution” that returns power to the people and benefits the people.

Aohan Banner won the “Global 500 Best” environmental award in 2002. The then executive director of the United Nations Environment Program Tepfer pointed out: “Desertification and soil loss are one of the most severe challenges facing the world. The successful experience of Aohan Banner in Chifeng has set a glorious example for the people who are fighting against desertification all over the world.” example.”

In the twists and turns of history, Aohan people have completed one after another green attack.

As of 2022, the area of ​​forest in Aohan Banner has reached 5.72 million mu, including 5.43 million mu of artificial forest, 290,000 mu of natural forest, and a forest coverage rate of 44.17%; 1.068 million mu of grassland, with a grassland comprehensive vegetation coverage reaching More than 60%. Compared with the 1960s and 1970s, the average annual precipitation in Aohan Banner has increased by 30.5 mm, and the frost-free period has been extended by 2 days.

The yellow sand recedes, and the green is dyed. Aohan people used tenacity and wisdom to “rebuild beautiful mountains and rivers” on the desert, and realized belts, nets, and films running vertically and horizontally. Grass, shrubs, and trees are intertwined. The vivid practice of a piece of land from desertification control to comprehensive management of “mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand”, “Green Aohan” shines “Beautiful China“.

Life–

Green water and green mountains are mountains of gold and silver. The “ecological tree” has turned into a “money tree”, and the “Jizhuzigou” has become a “rice grain river”… The good ecological environment is giving rich gifts to the people of Aohan, becoming the most inclusive welfare of the people’s livelihood, and what is presented to the world is the ecological beauty. “Golden Aohan” with prosperous industry and prosperous people

In early summer and May, after a rain, the moist air is filled with the fragrance of soil.

Sui Guobin, a villager in Gedeyingzi Village, Fengshou Township, sowed grains of millet into the soil along the furrows. “The ecology is good, the water will not go down the mountain, the soil will not come out of the river, and if we protect the millet, we will have a good harvest and a new life!” Sui Guobin said, his family earns more than 20,000 yuan a year just from millet.

This dry-farmed species spanning 8,000 years makes Aohan Banner “the origin of millet in the world” well-deserved. The planting area is 1 million mu, the total annual output of millet is 500 million catties, the annual output value is 2 billion yuan, and the income of 56,000 farmers has been increased. The brilliant glow of ecological civilization has been exported to large and medium-sized cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, and has become a well-known regional public brand in the country.

The blue field contains gold, and the green hills are priceless.

After decades and generations of unremitting desertification control, “good ecology” is gifting Aohan people with “good life”, and “green water and green mountains” are exchanged for “golden mountains and silver mountains”.

The Thirty-two Mountains are connected by 32 peaks, and the terraced fields here are criss-crossed, just like an ink painting scroll. From the “Bald Mountain Guangling Ganhetao” to the current “green hills surrounded by a sloping field”, the Thirty-two Mountains has solved the problem of 32,000 mu of water and soil erosion with a unique model of “comprehensive management of water fields, forests, roads, and ditches”, conserving water sources, Ecology is protected. Every year, more than 100,000 tourists come here to check in.

“After the ecological management, there has never been a bad harvest. Now the grain output has more than doubled. We are the biggest beneficiaries of this ‘treasure mountain’!” Liu Haijun, a villager in the group, was deeply moved.

Today, Saliba’s 10,000-mu terraced fields, Fengshou’s 10,000-mu terraced fields, and Xindi’s 10,000-mu terraced fields are successively displayed in the land of Aohan Banner. The preserved area of ​​terraced fields in the whole banner reaches 1.2 million mu. The “contour line” has become the “rice grain river” where gold flows from mountains and silver flows from rivers.

The data shows that in 2022, Aohan Banner will plant 4 million mu of crops, and the total grain output will reach 2.55 billion catties, realizing the “fifteen consecutive harvests”; From “sandy” to “grain-filled warehouses” and “livestock-filled circles”, Aohan Banner, with a total grain output of less than 100 million catties, has become a major grain-producing county and an advanced county (banner) in national grain production.

Man and nature live in harmony, and Aohan people have written the most beautiful footnotes in ecological protection and development.

“When I was young, I went from village to household to collect seabuckthorn and almonds in baskets. It has been more than 20 years.” In the second year after winning the “Global 500 Best” Environmental Award, Xu Shen from Aohan founded an ecological beverage enterprise ——Desert flower.

14 million yuan, 2,200 acres, and more than 200,000 seabuckthorn trees constitute the ecological industry layout of Desert Flower in Changsheng Town, which has become the “password to get rich” that drives the surrounding people; Village, Desert Flower planting millions of seabuckthorn plants has been rolled out, closely linking ecology, industry, and farmers.

“The 160,000 mu of seabuckthorn forest and 1.13 million mu of mountain apricot forest in the whole flag are our important resource support.” Xu Shen told reporters that the designed annual production capacity of Desert Flower is 50,000 tons. In 2022, the sales revenue will be 150 million yuan, and the profit and tax will be more than 2,600 yuan. ten thousand yuan.

Desert Flower is a vivid example of developing ecological industries relying on ecological resources.

……

“Ecological tree” becomes “money tree”, “ecological construction” transforms “ecological industry”, and promotes the deep integration and unification of ecological benefits, economic benefits and social benefits of Aohan Banner.

——At present, the six major forestry and grass industries in Aohan Banner, including deep processing industry of forest products, economic forest industry, under-forest economic industry, and characteristic pasture industry, are in the ascendant. In 2022, the output value of forestry and grassland in the whole banner will reach 1.036 billion yuan, and the annual per capita forestry income of farmers and herdsmen will reach more than 2,000 yuan;

——The area of ​​arbor forests that meet the conditions for the development of forest management carbon sink projects in the whole banner reaches 2.55 million mu. Based on the calculation of 0.3 tons of forest carbon sequestration per mu per year, the annual carbon sequestration is estimated to reach 765,000 tons, and carbon sinks are included With a period of 30 years, the total carbon sink is 22.95 million tons, and the estimated income is about 1 billion yuan;

——The forestry output value of the whole banner reached 1.013 billion yuan, the standing tree stock reached 7.8 million cubic meters, 13 cubic meters per capita, and the total forest output value reached 1.3 billion yuan;

——The comprehensive management project of water and soil conservation is being implemented, with an annual water storage of 1.3 cubic meters, an annual soil conservation volume of more than 1.73 million tons, and an annual net economic benefit of 320 million yuan;

……

The ecology is very good, the air is always fresh, and the days are always sweet.

Meteorological data shows that in 2021, Aohan Banner’s AQI index will be less than 50, and the total number of days in good and good conditions will be 342, accounting for 94.2% of the year. The annual average negative (oxygen) ion concentration in the whole area is 2755/cm3, and the negative (oxygen) ion concentration in the climate comfort period is 3144/cm3.

The “ecological gene” hidden deep in the mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand has once again exerted its strength, making Aohan Banner stand out among many cities with its unique charm of the largest county-level area in the country and the highest artificial forest coverage rate, and was awarded the “China Natural Oxygen Bar” “title.

The life of Aohan comes from green, the development of Aohan is based on green, and the future of Aohan will be placed on green.

Walking towards green, long-term success, the stories of Aohan people and afforestation, green, and ecology are still continuing under the scientific guidance of ecological civilization in the new era. (Reporter Wei Na Chifeng Daily reporter Jiang Ping Li Zhenyu Song Yujing Meng Jinghang) (Photo provided by the Propaganda Department of Aohan Banner Committee)

Original Title: “World Model” of Desertification Control——An Ecological Report from Aohan Banner, Inner Mongolia

Responsible Editor: Xu Hongmei Li Guodong

