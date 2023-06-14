Apartment prices in RS | Info

The Secretary of the Association of Construction and Building Materials Industry in the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Srpska, Mile Petrović, said that real estate prices will not fall, and added that the conditions have not been created for price reduction.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

“The price of a square meter apartment can only fall if the input parameters are also reduced. However, at this moment there was no situation to reduce the price”, said Petrović in the morning program of RTRS.

He pointed out that there was only a drop in the price of construction steel, but that it was not a big drop.

“We don’t see the space and possibility to reduce the price per square meter of the apartment. They did not create conditions that could affect the price reduction”says Petrović.

He added that it is difficult to make forecasts for the future period.

(RTRS/MONDO)