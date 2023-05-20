Apartments on the second floor the most profitable | Info

Real estate agents have given certain advice when buying real estate.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The Republic Institute of Statistics has published the final results of the 2022 census. It is estimated that apartments in Serbia have an average of 74.7 square meters. Agents, however, claim that few apartments are available to potential buyers. They also claim that Serbs most often buy an apartment of about 70 square meters on averageand they add that wishes and tastes differ, and that even today when buying, floor space is still important.

Agents’ experiences say that it is best to own an apartment on the 2nd floor.

“Such properties can cost up to 20 percent more than others in the building, which are on the “more problematic floor”. There are several reasons,” Belgrade agent Marko tells us.

Therefore, both 1. and 3. are rated lower, although they are the golden mean in a building of four or five floors. The arguments for the 2nd floor are numerous at the same time, from the fact that the apartment is easy to reach without an elevator, to the fact that you are close to the exit, but also far enough away that dust and noise do not reach you directly from the street.

Apartments in the middle are better also because of the isolation, you are somehow “tucked away” among the neighbors in every way, so it is warmer in the winter and colder in the summer, and this means less utilities and electricity costs… However, what is an important factor, and what most buyers don’t know is a rare phenomenon in old buildings. Namely, it often happens that the walls that separate you from the neighbor’s apartment are thin, so they “let” sounds. When you hear your neighbor in your room, it immediately becomes clear to you that he can hear you too.

Also, the view from the terrace on the second floor is better than on the first floor and the lighting is better.

On the other hand, it kind of is the least desirable attic and first floor. In the attic it can be both cold and hot depending on the time of year, it can also leak, most of the time there is no elevator to the door…

The first floor, on the other hand, is avoided by many because you often have the feeling that “passers-by can see what you have on your plate” on the street. The first floor is under attack not only because of thieves, but also because of noise and dust…

(World/Blic)