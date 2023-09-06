APEFAS for education, childhood and women, a 5th edition under the theme of national unity and a first action in 5 regions of the interior – Thaqafa

Distribute school kits for children from disadvantaged backgrounds! This is the fight that a group of young people have been leading for five years through the Association for the Protection of Children, Women and Social Action (APEFAS). The launch ceremony for this year’s edition, in partnership with the association “The value of words”, took place on Saturday August 26, 2023 at the Regional Council of Nouakchott.

They are young and their ambition is to help raise the quality of education by providing school kits to primary and secondary school students from needy families. Active since 2019, their association, APEFAS, has already distributed hundreds of kits. In 2022, they offered 321 in different schools in Nouakchott.

A more ambitious 5th edition

The 5th edition of school kit collections opens with a tribute to Moulaye-Cheiguera young entrepreneur who died on November 18, 2020. His death had afflicted the voluntary sector which describes him as a jovial young person who embodied national unity.

This year, APEFAS is counting on 1,000 school kits, thus doubling its ambitions compared to the last edition. While the association has worked for the past four years only in Nouakchott, in 2023 it plans to expand its actions in five Wilayas of the country, Trarza, Brakna, Gorgol, Guidimagha and Adrar, i.e. 200 kits per region.

In addition to the present launch ceremony which took place on Saturday August 26, other activities include a communication campaign with games, artistic performances and direct debates on social networks, a fundraising ceremony on September 23 at the Ambassador with sale sponsorship tickets, a pleading competition scheduled for September 2, a gala match, a distribution trip and a thank you ceremony on October 7.

of pertinent interventions

The saying goes that ” modesty and effacement are even necessary conditions for the success of men who deserve it “. More than Ahmed Tijane Tall, president of APEFAS embodies it, he who had no problem recognizing that despite being the least educated of the group, having followed the Koranic course, his comrades (masters, graduates and masters) insisted on keeping him at the head of the association.

However, to hear this young man express himself in French that few current students master, it would be hard to believe that he studied in a mahadra and not on the benches of modern school. An additional reason that led him to take an interest in the education of children, deploring these many kids who hang around in the streets, and who have not had the opportunity to attend school. This is where his fight started to allow all the children of this country to receive a school education.

Hence the call he made during the ceremony to parents and society so that all together, they put their focus on the quality of school education and education for all.

In turn, the young Yahya Mbodj, president of the association “The value of words”, highlighted the difficult path that leads to the heart of social action whose objectives need, according to him, the support from donors and that of goodwill.

He praised the theme chosen for this 5th edition, “National unity and the education of children, a path towards a bright and united future”. He also hailed the ambitious program set up this year by APEFAS, which is counting on 1,000 school kits.

Retrospective 2022

The Secretary General of APEFAS, Marième Lô, presented the harvest of the last edition, before presenting the main lines of the current one.

In 2022, some 321 school kits were distributed, according to her, in various schools in Nouakchott, in particular in the poor neighborhoods of Leghreïga in Dar Naïm, El Mina, Dar El Beyda, Tarhil, Ryadh and Sebkha, representing a success rate of 64.2%. She says that the association intends to raise the level this year, with the help of goodwill.

The evening ended with the question-and-answer session and contributions from the journalists and the audience. Several heads of associations and artists had attended the launching ceremony of the present edition.

Sheikh Aïdara

