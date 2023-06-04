Apocalypse in India, the Minister of Railways: “Problems with signage, culprits and causes identified”. Three hundred victims, nine hundred wounded

The derailment of a train in eastern India that killed more than 300 people and injured hundreds more was allegedly caused by “a human error in the electronic signaling system which caused a train to mistakenly switch tracks”. This is what emerges from a preliminary investigative report, quoted by the newspaper Times of Indiaaccording to which a mistake in signaling caused three trains to collide in the eastern state of Orissa leaving nearly 300 dead and 900 injured. A confirmation also comes from the words of the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who affirmed that the perpetrators and the causes of the accident have been identified, referring to a system of electronic signals without however providing further details. “We have identified the cause of the accident and the people responsible – said Vaishnaw – But it is not appropriate to provide details before the final report of the investigation”.

The budget is almost three hundred victims and 900 wounded. This is the fourth worst accident in Indian history. “A carnage, an apocalypse of metal sheets”: the rescuers of the Civil Protection sent to the Bahanaga railway station, where the tragedy occurred, by the government of Odisha and that of Delhi, thus described the scenario in which, in a race against time, they worked to save the two thousand passengers involved in the collision. Amid blood, cries for help, in the darkness that complicated searches, with the ambulance sirens running incessantly towards the three hospitals in the district, they did everything to extract the survivors from the mass of seventeen crumpled zigzag carriages first, then the dead, following the precise indications of the government. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised “severe punishments” for those responsible for the disaster.

India, nearly 300 dead in railway collision: images of the worst disaster in twenty years news/apocalisse_in_india_il_ministro_delle_ferrovie_disastro_dovuto_a_un_errore_del_segnalamento_elettronico_trecento_vittime-12840486/&el=player_ex_12839083″>



The news agency Press Trust of India he said preliminary inquiries revealed that the Coromandel Express had been given a signal to enter the main line, but the signal was then taken away. The train entered another line, known as a loop line, and crashed into a freight train parked there, PTI said.

Fifteen bodies were recovered on Saturday evening and efforts continued into the night, when heavy cranes were used to remove an engine that had perched on top of a railway carriage. No bodies were found in the engine and the work was completed on Sunday morning, said Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha’s fire and emergency services.

Ten or twelve carriages of one train derailed and debris from some carriages fell onto a nearby track. The debris was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction, derailing up to three carriages of the second train, said Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the Ministry of Railways.