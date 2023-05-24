Home » APOLLO TIRES Purchase natural rubber only from companies in favor of sustainability – Companies
As part of a strategy in favor of environmental sustainability throughout the supply chain, Apollo Tires has announced that it will purchase 100% of its natural rubber supplies from companies equally committed to the environment.

Specifically, the new initiative concerns the supply of natural rubber to the company’s two European production plants, in the Netherlands and Hungary. This important commitment has already led to significant changes in Apollo Tires’ European supply chain: the company has entered into new agreements for the supply of natural rubber with companies that have sustainable sourcing policies or traceability back to the plantation.

As a result, all tires produced at Apollo Tires plants in Europe will be made using natural rubber from suppliers who comply with the GPSNR strategic framework, avoiding unsustainable practices that could have a negative impact on the climate, wildlife, human rights humans and local economies.

In addition to executing its sustainability strategy, Apollo Tires leverages GPSNR’s efforts to align with the environmental goals of its global customers, including many major vehicle manufacturers with which it has original equipment supply agreements.

