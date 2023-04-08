Home World Appearance of Sanja Vučić | Fun
World

Appearance of Sanja Vučić | Fun

by admin
Appearance of Sanja Vučić | Fun

Sanja Vučić again “played” with her physical appearance.

Source: Kurir TV

Just a few days after she appeared in front of the world with a new hairstyle, i.e. buns on her head with which she made everyone understand, Sanja Vučić decided for a new change.

Since she has been present on the public scene, we have witnessed her many transformations, and the last one is how she raised the dust. In her new Instagram post, we see the singer dancing seductively, and nothing would be strange if she hadn’t changed her hairstyle again. Sanja’s new styling was in favor of a new music video that was shot in a gay club, and the reactions to her appearance were numerous.

Although we are used to Vučić’s ability to express everything, the orange wig and heavy make-up in the new shots make her almost unrecognizable. Check it out:

See also  North Korea launched a new ballistic missile towards Japan

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 09 April...

China Southern Airlines will implement the Guangzhou-Bangkok Don...

Stanija Dobrojević snapped at Sanja Marinković in the...

Nikola Jokić injured and went to the locker...

Taiwan, China encircles the island with a maxi-military...

the winning numbers and the jackpot

Bakhmut situation still unclear Wagner leader admits loss...

Saudi Arabia Iran diplomacy | Info

Moderna: the first cancer vaccines by 2030

A boat full of migrants sinks off Tunisia:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy