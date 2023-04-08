Sanja Vučić again “played” with her physical appearance.

Source: Kurir TV

Just a few days after she appeared in front of the world with a new hairstyle, i.e. buns on her head with which she made everyone understand, Sanja Vučić decided for a new change.

Since she has been present on the public scene, we have witnessed her many transformations, and the last one is how she raised the dust. In her new Instagram post, we see the singer dancing seductively, and nothing would be strange if she hadn’t changed her hairstyle again. Sanja’s new styling was in favor of a new music video that was shot in a gay club, and the reactions to her appearance were numerous.

Although we are used to Vučić’s ability to express everything, the orange wig and heavy make-up in the new shots make her almost unrecognizable. Check it out: