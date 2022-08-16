[NTD, Beijing time, August 15, 2022]After Macau’s “little gambling king” Zhou Zhuohua, another Chinese gambling tycoon, She Zhijiang, was arrested. She Zhijiang once held many identities such as the leader of overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia, and during Xi Jinping’s visit to the Philippines, She also appeared at the “welcome dinner”.

Thailand’s “Bangkok Post” (Bangkok Post) reported on August 13 that a controversial mainland Chinese businessman was arrested last Wednesday (10th), the person named “She Zhijiang”, 40 years old. Also known as She Lunkai), he was arrested on suspicion of operating an illegal online casino.

Thai police said that after She Zhijiang was detained, his Thai visa was cancelled by the Immigration Bureau on the evening of the 10th, and he is currently awaiting an application for his extradition to China.

The report pointed out that She Zhijiang has been wanted by Beijing authorities since 2012. According to the red notice issued by Interpol in May 2021 obtained by AFP, She Zhijiang was involved in the period from January 2018 to 2021. In February, he led a gangster group and registered a company with others to research and develop online gambling platforms.

The red notice stated that the platform had set up a number of gambling websites and recruited more than 330,000 gamblers to register as members. “She Zhijiang received a total of 150 million yuan (about 22 million US dollars) of illegal income, which was later remitted abroad.”

According to reports, She Zhijiang has multiple identities. He not only serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Asia Pacific International Holdings Group, but also has been hailed as an overseas Chinese leader in Southeast Asia, and served as the executive vice president of the China Federation of Overseas Chinese Businessmen.

In 2017, She Zhijiang announced a high-profile investment of US$15 billion to develop an “Asia-Pacific New City” in Myanmar. According to the planning documents, Asia Pacific New City is located in the Shuigou Valley of Kayin State, which borders Myanmar and Thailand, covering an area of ​​180,000 mu.

In June 2020, the Myanmar government formed a special court to investigate the possible illegal gambling problem in Asia Pacific New City. The Chinese embassy in Myanmar quickly distanced itself from the relationship and issued a statement saying that the Asia-Pacific New City in Myanmar has nothing to do with the Belt and Road Initiative.

Caixin Weekly reported that She Zhijiang also has several aliases such as She Lunkai, and holds the title of honorary president or founding president of 11 associations including the Hunan General Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, including the permanent honorary president of the Hong Kong-Myanmar-China Friendship Association. Once served as the executive vice president of the China Overseas Chinese Business Association under the Chinese Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, and appeared on the cover of “China Overseas Chinese Businessmen” magazine.

In November 2018, he was invited by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to attend the “welcome dinner” hosted by the head of the Chinese Communist Party.

The report did not mention the name of the head of the Communist Party of China, but it should be referring to Xi Jinping. According to a report by the CCP media Xinhuanet on November 20, 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping of the Communist Party of China visited the Philippines at that time and was received by then-President Duterte of the Philippines.

It is worth noting that after the arrest of Zhou Zhuohua, the “little gambling king” in Macau, the CCP’s official media once made a lot of hype, but after the arrest of She Zhijiang, who is also a gambling tycoon, the CCP official has not yet responded. Apart from reports from Hong Kong and Taiwan media, mainland media and Weibo hot searches have so far failed to find relevant news.

