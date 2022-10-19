Home World Applause and singing in Tehran for Elnaz Rekabi: the athlete who competed without a headscarf welcomed at the airport like a heroine
Applause and singing in Tehran for Elnaz Rekabi: the athlete who competed without a headscarf welcomed at the airport like a heroine

by admin
Applause and singing in Tehran for Elnaz Rekabi: the athlete who competed without a headscarf welcomed at the airport like a heroine

TEHERAN – Elnaz Rekabi has now become a symbol. The Iranian sportswoman who had participated without a veil in the Asian climbing championships in South Korea, has returned to Teheranwelcomed like a heroine by supporters at the airport.

Her participation in the competition without a veil in a shirt with the colors of Iran, wearing only a bandana, was interpreted as a gesture of solidarity with the demonstrations unleashed a month ago by the death of the young Mahsa Amini.

