Home » Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the energy bonus
World

Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the energy bonus

by admin
Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the energy bonus

by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 minutes ago

“The energy bonus is an extraordinary lever for refreshment for companies crushed by the gas and electricity price crisis following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Thanks to the changes made by the regional government council on a proposal…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Applause by Sicilian industrialists for the changes to the energy bonus appeared 12 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Update on 1 May - BBC News

You may also like

Udinese – The eve of the match has...

“An epilogue that the fans didn’t deserve”

Angel kisses and licks Zvezdan’s feet Entertainment

Ex Udinese – Soppy unfortunate year / Muscle...

Marcelo Xavier, former head of Brazil’s agency for...

Lidija Vukićević on variety show | Entertainment

Second day of the G7 in Japan, Zelensky...

In Iran, the death sentences were carried out...

What happens between Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De...

Israel, I recommend reading ‘The Netanyahu’ by J....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy