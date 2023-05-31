Apple: 1.1 billion for the App Store. Record revenue for developers

Listen to the audio version of the article

A few days before the start of the WWDC 2023 developer conference on June 5, Apple has shared some updates on the numbers of its App Store.

The app store turns 15 this year, having opened in July 2008. According to an independent study by economists at Analysis Group, it had a turnover of $1.1 trillion in 2022, an increase of 29 % compared to 2021, and with around 90% of payments and in-app sales, i.e. services purchased within applications, exempt from commissions for Apple.

The study analyzed the main factors behind the growth of the ecosystem, arguing how the post-pandemic recovery has accelerated some sectors, from travel to car rides, offering an increase to the apps included in these contexts. In this regard, sales of iOS apps in the travel sector increased by 84% in 2022, while those of ride-hailing rides recorded a +45%. Food and FMCG retail apps were also among the fastest growing app categories.

Apple’s iTunes Store turns 20

Since 2019, iOS app sales of grocery delivery and takeout have doubled, while sales of consumer staples have more than tripled. Overall, from 2008 to 2022, the turnover of iOS developers on the App Store exceeded 320 billion dollars on the App Store.

The study reveals that iOS users downloaded apps more than 370 million times from 2008 to 2022. Today, the App Store offers nearly 1.8 million apps, more than 123 times more than the thousands available at the end of 2008. At WWDC 2023, the launch of Apple’s first mixed reality headset is expected, which should open up a new park of applications with further revenue opportunities for independent developers and software houses.