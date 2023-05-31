Home » Apple: 1.1 billion for the App Store. Record revenue for developers
World

Apple: 1.1 billion for the App Store. Record revenue for developers

by admin
Apple: 1.1 billion for the App Store. Record revenue for developers

A few days before the start of the WWDC 2023 developer conference on June 5, Apple has shared some updates on the numbers of its App Store.

The app store turns 15 this year, having opened in July 2008. According to an independent study by economists at Analysis Group, it had a turnover of $1.1 trillion in 2022, an increase of 29 % compared to 2021, and with around 90% of payments and in-app sales, i.e. services purchased within applications, exempt from commissions for Apple.

The study analyzed the main factors behind the growth of the ecosystem, arguing how the post-pandemic recovery has accelerated some sectors, from travel to car rides, offering an increase to the apps included in these contexts. In this regard, sales of iOS apps in the travel sector increased by 84% in 2022, while those of ride-hailing rides recorded a +45%. Food and FMCG retail apps were also among the fastest growing app categories.

Apple’s iTunes Store turns 20

Since 2019, iOS app sales of grocery delivery and takeout have doubled, while sales of consumer staples have more than tripled. Overall, from 2008 to 2022, the turnover of iOS developers on the App Store exceeded 320 billion dollars on the App Store.

Find out more

The study reveals that iOS users downloaded apps more than 370 million times from 2008 to 2022. Today, the App Store offers nearly 1.8 million apps, more than 123 times more than the thousands available at the end of 2008. At WWDC 2023, the launch of Apple’s first mixed reality headset is expected, which should open up a new park of applications with further revenue opportunities for independent developers and software houses.

You may also like

M-Fest: Sandré + Perlata at Jimmy Jazz, Vitoria

Price and offer of summer holidays in Greece...

Ornella Saiu, who was the Italian killed in...

Palermo, the font where Don Pino Puglisi and...

Kosovo, Prime Minister Kurti’s gamble: the tug of...

The exhibition Pictures from the Underground: Dostoyevsky’s characters...

News Udinese – Bruseschi continues to be an...

Palermo, a moved memory of Piersanti Mattarella rises...

Al Best Movie Comics & Games arriva “la...

La noix de cola – yaamato

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy