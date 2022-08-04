Women’s revolt against how Apple handles harassment allegations. The human resources division of the company responded to the complaints with “apathy” in a “disappointing or counterproductive” attitude. It was reported on Financial Times citing the stories of some employees or former employees of Apple that defending the company’s reputation took priority over complaints. In a note to the British newspaper, Apple replied that they work hard to investigate all allegations and aim to create an “environment in which all employees feel comfortable reporting problems”.

The interviews collected by Ft tell the stories of 15 employees whose complaints have been underestimated and covered up. Eight of them say they have suffered retaliation, while seven believe that the reactions from the company’s Human Resources department have been disappointing or counterproductive. A culture far removed from what Cupertino publicly aspires to embody: a culture that is respectful of women and far from the criticized ‘bro culture’ of Silicon Valley where, despite official proclamations, there are very few women at the top.

The annual report on inclusion and diversity says the company is “building a culture where everyone belongs” and reports an 87% increase in the number of female employees in leadership roles globally between 2014 and 2021.

Yet the stories told by Ft show a very different environment. According to testimonials, the company’s human resources team is not a safe place for employees to turn to to file complaints as Apple says, but a risk mitigation unit that protects managers. In six cases, women who reported harassment were branded as bad team members and forced out of their jobs. In three cases, however, Apple offered them a higher salary so as not to accuse the company.

Apple responds to the harsh reconstructions by saying it wants to investigate all the allegations as well as possible and want to create a work environment in which everyone feels comfortable filing complaints. “Some of the stories” collected by Financial Times “They do not reflect our intentions and policies and we should have approached them differently. We will therefore be making changes to our training process.”