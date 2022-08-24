Listen to the audio version of the article

Apple employees are opposed to returning to the office starting next month as requested by Cupertino because they believe they have shown “exceptional work” during the two years of flexible work. A group of employees, under the name of Apple Together, has begun circulating a petition within the company asking for more flexibility at work than the three days a week in the office requested by CEO Tim Cook starting in September. The petition, reports the Financial Times, notes how many employees are “happier and more productive” by working outside the traditional schemes.

The obligation to return to headquarters, the petition reads, “does not consider the particular requests of each office or even the diversity of individuals. Those who ask for more flexible arrangements have many compelling reasons and circumstances: disability, family assistance, health and environmental concerns, financial considerations and even simply being happier and more productive. ” According to the memo of the CEO Tim Cook starting next September 5, the workers of the Bay Area must show up at the office every Tuesday and Thursday and a third day determined by the individual teams. But in response to the memo came the petition published online by Apple Toghether which calls itself a “global solidarity union” made up of workers from all over the Cupertino society.