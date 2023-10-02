Home » Apple finally announced: Here’s why the iPhone 15 is overheating MobIT
Apple finally announced: Here's why the iPhone 15 is overheating MobIT

Apple finally announced: Here’s why the iPhone 15 is overheating MobIT

“We have identified several reasons that can cause Apple devices to overheat,” the Cupertino-based tech giant said in a brief statement.

Shortly after the appearance of the new series Apple’s smartphone caused a big “hype” around the world about twenty days ago, information appeared that iPhone 15 devices overheat.

Last weekend, the technology giant from Cupertino announced the reason for this problem. It is a software error that occurs when using the Instagram and Uber applications.

“We have identified several reasons that can lead to overheating Apple devices”, stated in a short statement.

Apple says that the company’s experts are working updating of the iOS17 operating system, which should prevent unpleasant heating of the device during the use of those applications in the future.


The popular platform Instagram updated its app earlier last week to prevent it iPhone 15 overheating device, announced the Meta corporation.

Uber and some apps, including the popular mobile game Asphalt 9, are still in the process of updating themselves, Apple said. The period when it will be completed, however, has not been announced.

