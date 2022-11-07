Home World Apple: longer times for the iPhone 14 due to the lockdown in China
World

Apple: longer times for the iPhone 14 due to the lockdown in China

Apple: longer times for the iPhone 14 due to the lockdown in China

Apple admitted that production at the iPhone 14 Pro assembly plant in Zhengzhou, the largest in the world in China‘s Henan province, has been hit hard by restrictions against Covid-19. “The facility (which is of Taiwanese Foxconn, ed) is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” the Cupertino-based company said in a statement. As the Christmas shopping season approaches, Apple has made it clear that it expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments to be lower than expected and that customers will have to wait longer to get the new models.

Foxconn is the largest electronics contractor in the world and Apple’s first iPhone assembler and has warned about the accounts in the last three months of 2022, precisely because of the anti-Covid measures that are hitting its Zhengzhou plant. “The outlook for the fourth quarter was originally cautiously optimistic,” but due to the pandemic that hit some operations in Zhengzhou, the Taiwanese company “will revise its estimates for the fourth quarter downward,” Foxconn said in a press release. The move has matured closely from Apple’s announcement on longer delivery times for the new iPhones for the Zhengzhou events.

