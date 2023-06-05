Apple Vision Pro is official at WWDC 2023: Tim Cook himself presented it as “One More Thing” close to the opening event of the conference (follow the official live from this page!). Cook touted it as the beginning of the “spatial computing” era, and a project that has been in the making for several years. Looks a bit like a thick ski gogglewe could say. It is possible to interact with it via voice and hands: a Digital Crown comparable to that of the Apple Watch can be observed in the presentation video. Apparently there is at least one cable for the battery pack. Note that, as expected, the viewer is “blind”, but plays the user’s eyes outwards: the technology was called EyeSight. At least four cameras are observed at the bottom of the screen (two per eye).

Apple naturally studied visionOS, a completely new interface and dedicated to this particular form factor, introducing some rather interesting innovations compared to what we have seen so far thanks to competitors such as Meta or HTC. For example, Apple says that as soon as you put on the headset, the first thing you notice is the external environment; the system then populates all its apps, which have their own dimensions and react to light (they cast shadows, for example). There will also be an App Store here; among the first partners we mention Adobe and Microsoft for Office/365 (expressly mentioned Word, Excel and Teams). Windows and apps can be moved into the “virtual” environment (in the sense of a real environment, but projected into the interface). “Project your apps into the real world,” says Apple. The Digital Crown allows you to make the transition from the real world to a completely virtual one. The windows can be positioned in a three-dimensional way – a concept has even been shown in which it is possible to extract a three-dimensional object from an email attachment or a message and “position” it virtually on one’s desk. See also Chairman of the European Parliament delegation to Taiwan: The European Union and its member states attach importance to Taiwan | European Parliament Group | Guzman | Su Zhenchang

It is interesting that Apple has decided to do not produce a dedicated physical controller: everything is done through eyes and hands. For example, just look at a search field and start dictating the query. However, via Bluetooth, it can be interfaced with various other devices, including Macs (but we also expressly speak of keyboards, mice and trackpads). Will there finally be no more problems of insufficient monitors for those who do video editing or audio production? Apple has demonstrated some interesting experiences and features, not only proprietary (for example the 3D Camera will allow you to create 180° three-dimensional photos and videos with spatial audio; there is a dedicated physical button on the frame/mount) but also from partners. In particular Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, illustrated the potential of technology applied to entertainment – from cinema to sport to documentaries. Disney Plus will be available on Vision Pro from day one – in this regard, Apple has announced that from day one the viewer will also be compatible with over 100 Apple Arcade titles.

Apple has talked a lot in detail about the technological challenges (we talk about over 5,000 patents) that he had to go through for the material realization of the device. The visor has a super light frame and a modular setup – for example the goggle padding is removable and will be available in various shapes, and is also very soft to adapt ideally to everyone’s face. The back fascia is removable and is widely adjustable – Apple suggests that there will be more models in the future. For those in need of corrective lenses, Apple has partnered with Zeiss. The battery, as we said, is external: the declared autonomy is two hours. Spatial audio is handled by two drivers per side, individually amplified; the listening experience is personalized based on the shape of the user’s head. See also Biden's beach holiday sparks criticism amid U.S. internal and external troubles According to Apple, the internal display (or rather, the displays, one for each eye) is made with MicroOLED technology. Overall the two displays have 23 million pixels; the pixels are just 0.75 microns large, 1/4 that of an iPhone display. The device is powered by Apple Silicon – specifically an M2 working in tandem with an all new chip, called R1, which interprets all signals from the array of 12 cameras, 6 microphones and 5 sensors (in just 12 millisecondsexplains Apple).

The external display, on the other hand, is a curved OLED that uses a system of lenses and reflections to guarantee the correct perspective for all those who observe the user. Below the external display, you’ll find (for each side) a side camera, an IR illuminator, a downward pointing camera (for hand tracking), a TrueDepth camera, and a main camera. In the center, however, there is a single LiDAR scanner. Apple has invented a new biometric authentication system: it’s called Optic ID, basically an iris scanner. The Apple promises that where you look, private information will remain that cannot be traced by the producers.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY