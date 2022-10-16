October 16 news, a sealed in the original packaging of Apple’s 2007 iPhone first-generation mobile phone is up for auction, is expected to sell for $ 30,000 (about 216,000 yuan), or more.

LCG Auctions is holding its Fall 2022 Premium Auctions through October 16. Among the many lots was an original iPhone sealed in a box.

As of this afternoon, there were 16 bids, and the original bid was $2,500 (about 18,025 yuan). The current bid shows $10,446 (about 75,316 yuan).

LCG lists a potential value of $30,000 or more, but it’s unclear what factors their valuation was based on. Given the trends in auctions, this target is expected to be met, and likely within the final hours of the auction, as more bidders emerge.

The box is sealed in its original plastic packaging. It was undamaged and had no packaging, store or shipping labels.

IT House was informed that the barcode and regulatory information on the back of the box were clearly visible and did not fade. The model is A1203, and the order is MA712LL/A (8GB), so this is an 8GB storage version, which is priced at $599 at launch.

The site describes this auction:

“As one of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lives, the iPhone was first introduced by Steve Jobs at MacWorld in San Francisco on January 9, 2007. Just over five months later, in June Available on the 29th for a retail price of $499/$599. The original iPhone included 4GB/8GB of storage, innovative touchscreen, 2MP camera, and web browser. Life-size on the iconic box An image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen. It quickly became Apple’s most successful product, changed the smartphone industry forever, and was named Invention of the Year by Time Magazine in 2007.”