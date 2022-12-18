The new car accident detection function of Apple iPhone and Apple Watch will automatically seek help from the emergency department when there is a danger of a car accident, but due to the imperfection of the system,When the user is riding a roller coaster or skiing, the “car accident detection” function may be accidentally triggered,These false positives increase the task of rescuers.

Dwight Yochim, senior manager of the Search and Rescue Association of Columbia, Canada, said that they have received at least three false alarms. After the rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that no one was injured at all, so the organization contacted Apple. The car crash detection function has been updated.

Yochim said that when emergency rescue was received, they had to go out immediately because they didn’t know if anyone was really trapped. Everyone put down their work and even needed to send a helicopter, but it turned out that no one was injured.

This takes up a lot of rescue resources, and Yochim hopes that after upgrading the new version, such things can be greatly reduced.

In fact, Apple’s car accident detection function, someone mentioned its false alarm when it was released. When passengers in the amusement park experience weightlessness or other high-speed flip sports, they will frequently receive Apple’s car accident alarm reminders.

In this regard, Apple has launched a software update package to optimize the recognition of car accidents.But from the current point of view, this optimization has not completely solved the problem caused by false positives.