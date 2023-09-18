Apple’s new iPhone 15, Watch and Airpods Pro are arriving: pre-orders start with TIM

From today 15 September, with TIM it will be possible to pre-order the brand new products just presented by Apple: all models of iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 (in all color and memory variants), the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

All can be purchased in installments, without advance payment and at zero interest(on credit, debit or current account) with free delivery to the customer’s home or to their trusted Tim store.

Furthermore, for all those who purchase any model of the iPhone 15 range, a promotion is available with two months of free insurance for accidental damage and/or theft.

Deliveries of the pre-ordered products will then be made starting from September 22ndwhen marketing will begin.

Finally, with TIM Rivaluate Smartphone, customers will be able to choose to return their used smartphone in order to purchase their model from the iPhone 15 range with an even more convenient instalment.

The new 2023 Apple models

iPhone 15 e iPhone 15 Plusfeaturing an aluminum design, with a durable color-infused rear glass, the Dynamic Island, the A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system that includes a powerful 48MP main camera and the new 2x telephoto lens, and the USB connector -C

iPhone 15 Pro e iPhone 15 Pro Maxthe lightest Pro models ever designed by Apple and made of aerospace-grade titanium, which is strong yet lightweight, a new Action button, major camera updates, including a more advanced 48MP main camera, offering the equivalent of seven professional lenses for extraordinary image quality and a 5x telephoto lens, the most powerful optical zoom ever seen on iPhone, exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro chip that enables superior gaming experiences and performance professional, and USB-C connector with the speed of USB 3 the new and advanced Apple Watch Series 9which offers system-wide improvements and new features, including the all-new S9 SiP, a new double tap magic gesture, and a brighter display

Apple Watch Ultra 2, which enables new features on Apple’s most capable and robust smartwatch; and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging connector, even more resistant to dust and new experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Detection with iOS 17

Customers will be able to pre-order – online and in TIM stores – the iPhone 15 family from today, and it will be available starting from Friday 22 September.

The new Apple Watch family, including the second generation Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro are available to order today and will be available starting Friday, September 22.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro e iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus family features the newest color-infused rear glass ever made, in a stunning matte finish, and a new beveled profile on the aluminum shell. Both models feature Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and activities in real time, and an advanced camera system, including a powerful 48MP main camera that lets you take super-high resolution photos and the new 2x telephoto for a three-level optical zoom: it will be like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 family also introduces next-generation portraits, making it easier to take portraits with a higher level of detail and superior performance even in low light.

The speed and efficiency of the A16 Bionic chip deliver powerful, proven performance, and the iPhone 15 models continue to deliver a high-quality, super-fast 5G experience with improved audio quality for phone calls, including FaceTime or mobile app calls. third parts. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available with 6.1″ and 6.7″ displays in five beautiful new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are made of aerospace-grade titanium that is incredibly strong yet lightweight—the lightest Pro models ever.

The new design also introduces beveled edges and a changeable Action button, allowing users to customize their iPhone experience. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deliver Pro performance and capability with the A17 Pro chip, the industry’s first 3-nanometer processor. Major camera upgrades deliver the equivalent of seven professional lenses for stunning image quality. New features include a more advanced 48MP main camera that now supports the new 24MP super-high resolution as default, next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, plus an all-new 5x telephoto lens available exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro family now supports Wi-Fi 6E with exceptional wireless performance and integrates super-fast 5G technology. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available with 6.1″ and 6.7″ displays and in four stunning new finishes: natural titanium, blue titanium, white titanium and black titanium. The iPhone 15 family features the USB-C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and data transfer: with the same cable it will be possible to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad and the new AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Among the peculiarities of the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max there is support for USB 3 technology, with a transfer speed up to 20 times higher than USB 2.

All models offer key safety features to ensure assistance when it matters most, including Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. iOS 17 makes the iPhone family even more personal and intuitive, introducing Contact Posters, which allows you to customize our appearance as it appears to contacts who call us.

The iPhone 15 family is available with eSIM, a more convenient and secure alternative to the physical SIM, allowing users to stay connected with affordable international roaming plans when traveling around the world.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 adds new features to the world‘s best-selling watch and reaches a significant environmental milestone. Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the new S9 SiP chip, which improves performance and capacity, the new magical double tap gesture, the brighter display, Siri on-device, now faster and capable of accessing data health and record them, to the Precise Location feature for iPhone and much more. Apple Watch Series 9 comes with watchOS 10 as standard: with redesigned apps, the new Smart Gallery, new faces, new features for cycling and hiking workouts, as well as tools for taking care of mental well-being, plus all the features to take care your health, monitor your physical activity, and manage communications and security. For the first time, customers can choose a zero-carbon option for any Apple Watch, which is an important milestone towards Apple’s 2030 goal: Apple’s plan that by 2030 entire activity, the production chain and the life cycle of the products are neutral from the point of view of carbon emissions. All aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 models with the new Sport Loop band are carbon neutral. Apple Watch Series 9 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive messages, even without their iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 brings new features to Apple’s most capable and rugged smartwatch, and is carbon-neutral when paired with Trail Loop or Alpine Loop bands. Apple Watch Ultra 2 has all the features users already love about Apple Watch Ultra, plus the powerful new S9 SiP, the new magic double tap gesture, the brightest Apple display ever, a wider altitude range, Siri on -device, the precise location feature for iPhone and advanced capabilities for water sports. Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes standard with watchOS 10, with redesigned apps, the new Smart Library, advanced training experiences for bikers, additional features for outdoor activities and the new Ultra Modular watch face, as well as all the features for taking care of your health, monitor your physical activity, and manage communications and security. Apple Watch Ultra 2 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive messages, even without their iPhone nearby.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C

The new AirPods Pro have been updated to support USB-C charging, which allows you to use a single cable to charge directly from Mac, iPad and the different models of the iPhone 15 line (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max). The further improved IP54 rating makes the earphones and case even more resistant to dust, so they can be used for even the most adventurous activities. With iOS 17, all AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are enriched with fantastic features and capabilities like Adaptive Audio, Custom Volume and Conversation Detection, which redefine the personal audio experience.

