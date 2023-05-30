Application for a voucher of 5000 dinars | Info

The application for a 5,000 RSD voucher starts today, and here is who cannot participate and what all the questions are in the form.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Citizens’ registration for 100,000 tourist vouchers worth RSD 5,000 per voucher will begin on Tuesday, May 30. Due to the huge interest, the Government of Serbia provided 500 million dinars for the new series.

Vouchers for subsidized vacations will be awarded under the same conditions as at the beginning of the year, when all 100,000 were distributed in a record two days.

Citizens who have already received a voucher this year cannot apply for new vouchers.

In addition to the most sought-after destinations such as Sokobanja, Vrnjačka banja and Zlatibor, there are another 4,200 restaurants on offer across the country, which is a record number of restaurants in the voucher system so far.

Since 2015, when this system was introduced, by 2022 the number of domestic tourists has increased from 1.3 million to more than two million.

How to apply for a 5,000 RSD voucher?

Citizens who meet the conditions can apply at the counters of the Post of Serbia, and the procedure is even more efficient if they download the application form in advance, print it, fill it in and hand it in with the accompanying documentation to the nearest post office. The Post of Serbia is also responsible for delivering vouchers in the form of registered letters to users’ home addresses.

This is what the voucher application looks like.

Source: Post of Serbia

(WORLD)