Applications that contain malware | MobIT

Researchers from the McAfee team found 38 copies of the popular Minecraft game on the Google Play Store that infect Android devices with “HiddenAds” adware, which loads advertisements in the background and thus brings the authors of these applications profit.

McAfee is a member of the Application Defense Alliance, which was formed with the aim of protecting Google Play from all kinds of threats, reports unaworld.ba.

Apps with hidden adware have been downloaded by nearly 35 million Android users worldwide, mostly from the United States, Canada, South Korea, and Brazil, who probably didn’t notice the adware activity going on in the background because the apps were doing what they were designed to do. took them over.

However, any overheating of the device, increase in battery consumption and data transfer caused by loading a large number of advertisements is a direct consequence of downloading these applications.

McAfee’s team reported all 38 apps it discovered and they were subsequently removed from the Google Store.

Among the removed applications are Block Box Master Diamond with 10 million downloads, Craft Sword Mini Fun with five million downloads, Block Box Skyland Sword with five million downloads, Craft Monster Crazy Sword with 5 million downloads, Block Pro Forrest Diamond with a million downloads. Block Game Skyland Forrest with five million downloads, Block Rainbow Sword Dragon with a million downloads, Craft Rainbow Mini Builder with a million downloads and Block Forrest Tree Crazy with a million downloads.

When the user starts the game, ads are loaded in the background that the user does not see on the screen. Researchers believe that the same author is behind all these applications.

Although adware is not considered particularly dangerous for users, such applications can significantly affect the performance of a mobile device, compromise privacy, and even lead to infections with more dangerous malware.

Android users who have installed any of the disputed apps are advised to remove them themselves if they have not already been removed.

