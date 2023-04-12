Italia Silvia Rovere president of Poste, Zafarana of Eni and Pontecorvo of Leonardo. To Terna Giuseppina Di Foggia towards the appointment as managing director, De Biasio as chairman

The decision came after a long tug of war within the majority. Giorgia Meloni insisted on having the last word in choosing the managing directors of the most important public subsidiaries. The predictions have been largely confirmed: Eni remains Claudio Descalzi, Matthew Del Fante at the top of the Post Office. Instead, change in the other two publicly controlled companies: the former minister Roberto Cingolani Leonardo will lead. Flavio Cattaneo will be the new CEO of Enel with Claudius Scaroni president. Silvia Rovere will be the new president of Poste. The new president of Eni will be Joseph ZafaranaLeonardo’s Stephen Pontecorvo. Terna’s appointments will arrive tomorrow (April 12): Josephine of Foggia (current VP of Nokia) is expected to be the new CEO, Igor De Biasio (Rai board director elected in Lega share) the new president.

Eni: Descalzi’s confirmation

Claudio Descalzi, born in 1955, with a degree in Physics at the helm of the company since 2014, for him the fourth term. Descalzi began his career at Eni in 1981 as a reservoir engineer. From 2002 to 2005 he was director of the Italy, Africa and Middle East geographical area, also holding the role of director of various Eni subsidiaries in the area. On 14 April 2014 he was indicated by the Renzi government for the role of chief executive officer of Eni. Descalzi’s first mandate lasted from 2014 to 2017: under his direction, between 2016 and 2017, Eni’s financial statements returned to profit, closing the year with net profits of 3.43 billion euros. In 2016 Descalzi launched Progetto Italia, a program of initiatives and measures with a view to energy production with zero emissions.

On 18 March 2017 he was confirmed by the Gentiloni government in the role of managing director for a second term together with the president Emma Marcegaglia. On 20 April 2020, the Conte II Government confirmed Claudio Descalzi at the helm of Eni for the third consecutive time. Under his management, the transition strategy towards renewables continues and on 19 February 2021 Descalzi announces Eni’s commitment to achieving the decarbonisation of all company products and processes by 2050. The most difficult test befell him after the collapse of the gas imports from Russia, when the need to differentiate Italian supplies is intertwined with the issue of ecological transition, which is already forcing companies like Eni to change pace.

Enel, Cattaneo arrives

Flavio Cattaneo, vice president of Italo, born in 1963, graduated in Architecture at the Milan Polytechnic, in 1999 he assumed the position of Commissioner of the Ente Fiera Milano, which he transformed into a SpA, of which he was president and managing director until 2003, preparing the listing on the Stock Exchange and launching the placement of the company in 2002 on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana. From 2003 to 2005 he was the youngest director general of Rai. Appointed director general by the Berlusconi government, he takes care of the merger with the holding company and puts the accounts in order. The following year the company, under his leadership, achieved the highest net profit in its history. From 1 November 2005 to 27 May 2014 (for three consecutive terms, the maximum allowed) he was CEO of Terna, the company that owns the Italian electricity transmission grid, dedicating himself to bridging the infrastructure gap in the electricity grid and developing research. CEO of Nta (Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori) in 2015 and of Telecom from 2016 to 2017. Shortly afterwards he returned to being CEO of Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori. In the past he has held various positions in various boards of directors including: Generali Assicurazioni, Domus Italia Cementir Holding SpA

Cingolani’s Approach to Leonardo

It is from the stages of passing the baton with the Draghi government that Roberto Cingolani begins to move alongside the premier Giorgia Meloni as his consultant. The former European central banker had called the Milanese physicist of international standing, Genoese by adoption, to the brand new ministry of ecological transition. Postgraduate studies at the Normale di Pisa and experiences in Germany at the Max Planck Institut, in Japan and in the United States, Cingolani had been at the helm of the Italian Institute of Technology for a long time: therefore an all-round scientist, expert in robots and nanotechnologies, on the board of the dicastery which will prove to be crucial with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine for energy-related competences. When it leaves in 2019, the IIT will have 11 research centers and over 1,700 scientists from 60 countries, a thousand patents, 24 start-ups already active and dozens more in the pipeline. Cingolani is responsible for the impetus for the project for the humanoid iCub, the robot symbol of the Institute, just as he is the one who left his mark on the project for a citadel of life sciences in Milan, the Human Technopol. In the guise of popularizer he participates in the Leopolda at the invitation of Matteo Renzi, but already ten years earlier he had attended Enrico Letta’s veDrò. In 2019 he becomes the head of Innovation in Leonardo (chief Technology and Innovation Officer) where he returns. Among the first initiatives, to bring one of the most powerful supercomputers in existence to Italy, and precisely to Genoa, to allow the country to enter “the world supercomputing club” with at least 1% of the power. Without forgetting the new challenge, that sustainable technology is the new challenge of innovation (“it is unthinkable to make new things and unload the burden on our grandchildren”).

Post office: Del Fante’s confirmation

Florentine, 55 years old, Matteo Del Fante arrives at the helm of Poste in 2017 directly from the Terna top management where he landed in May 2014 by choice of the Renzi government. Bocconi native, specialized in financial markets at the Stern School of Business of New York University, Del Fante began his career in the research department of JP Morgan in 1991 and, after various assignments in the Milan and London offices, in 1999 he took on the position of managing director. He remained in the investment bank until 2003, with responsibility for customers in the EMEA area (Europe-Middle East-Africa). Shortly after the privatisation, in 2004, he joined Cassa depositi e prestiti as Head of Finance and M&A. In Cdp he starts activities in the real estate sector, taking on the position of managing director of the group’s asset management company from 2009 to 2014. In June 2010 he assumed the position of general manager of Cassa, until his appointment in spring 2014 as CEO of Terna. At the end of March, communicating Poste’s results to the market, Del Fante underlined that the company has “solid foundations for future growth”. The “exceptional results” highlighted refer not only to the closing of the financial statements but also to the path covered for two terms at the helm of the company. “The promise made in 2018” was recalled, the goal of raising the operating result to 1.8 billion in 2022. “We have gone much further”, the balance sheet closed with an EBIT of 2.3 billion. «Record levels. We more than doubled our operating margin in 2017.”

