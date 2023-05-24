Home » Apprehension of Abdullah Skak | Info
As part of the operation codenamed “Visionary”, several persons were detained today, among them the ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar and the former mayor of Sarajevo, Abdulah Skaka.

Source: MONDO

As “Avaz” learns, Skaka is, among other things, suspected of paying a bribe so that Bogić Bogićević would not be elected mayor.

Skaka is also suspected of paying a bribe in connection with the election of the chairman of the city assembly, all so that Bogić Bogićević could not be elected mayor of Sarajevo.

Illegal employment of consultants

We remind you that, as “Avaz” previously announced, Skaka was arrested for illegally hiring a consultant, as well as financing a lighting project in the municipality of Trnovo.

Namely, Skaka is misused the City’s funds so that the lighting could reach his cottage in Trnovo. In addition, he is suspected of falsifying documents for bringing and organizing the Formula E race in Sarajevo.

He is also suspected of illegally spending money from the budget.

Trka Formule E

Skaka announced that holding the Formula E race would be a big step for Sarajevo and BiH, and the main initiator and proponent of the idea was Samir Cerić.

The holding of the Formula E race in Sarajevo was a bombastic story that in 2018 attracted a lot of attention from domestic and foreign media such as the “New York Times”. But everything failed.

Skaka is suspected, but in another document, which is in the investigation phase, of malfeasance with EYOF, as well as the construction of Vidikovac on Trebević.

We remind you that after processing and the prosecutor’s decision, everyone except Skaka was released from the official premises of the KS MUP. Action “Visionary” is carried out due to the suspicion of committing several criminal acts, among others – abuse of position, unscrupulous work in the service, falsification of official documents, giving bribes and other forms of benefits.

(Avaz/World)

ran for mayor in 2001

