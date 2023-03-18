Turkey and Hungary announced today that they will approve Finland’s membership in NATO, thus removing the biggest barrier for that country joining the Alliance, and uncertainty remains when it comes to Sweden’s candidacy, reports Politiko.

Izvor: Shutterstock

We have decided to start the ratification process in the parliament, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference in Istanbul with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niniste.

Erdogan’s move will inevitably raise concerns about the Alliance’s cohesion, as Sweden, which was originally invited to join alongside Finland, is lagging behind.

The portal reports that Hungary, which had abstained when it came to approving the two countries to join the NATO bloc, has now joined in supporting Finland’s membership.