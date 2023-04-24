by palermolive.it – ​​8 minutes ago

Nothing classic “roasted” for the Palermitans in the next holidays. On 25 April and 1 May in Palermo, a series of bans are triggered in the most popular places. The Sustainable Mobility Office of the Municipality of Palermo has published an ordinance…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «April 25 in Palermo, “roasted” is prohibited: here are all the prohibitions appeared 8 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».