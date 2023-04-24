Home » April 25, the love story between Aphrodite and Achilles: she was interned in Pollenza from Greece, he sent her a letter before being shot by the fascists
The one of Aphrodite e Achille is “an incredible and fascinating story, starting from their names that recall Greek mythology, a story that took place right in the mountains during the fight against Liberation“. So the director ofHistorical Institute of Macerata, Annalisa Cegnaafter reading the last letter written by Achille in the Morning and dedicated to Afrodite Marasli on March 22, 1944, day before being shot. “Aphrodite is a woman that we got to know and understand who she was because she was she interned in the Pollenza concentration camp in July 1943. Here in the Marches she escapes or is freed and we find her again in 1944 next to Achille”, added Cegna. “This story leaves us with so much: a beautiful love story within such an ugly, difficult story. At the same time she tells us to pay more attention to women. If we hadn’t had the curiosity this female figure would never have emerged,” she concluded.

