March ended a few days ago and investors are already anxious about the new BOT and BTP auctions. Here is the April calendar.

It starts on 5 April with the announcement of the auction of BOTs, Treasury bills.

Then the following day, April 6, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) will publish the press release with the auctions of BTPs and medium-long term securities. Due to the Easter holidays, the BOT auction will take place on 12 April 2023, while that of medium/long-term securities will take place on 13 April.

BOT and BTP auctions: the days to remember for investing your money

There will be no “special” auctions in April, as happened in March with the placement of the BTP Italia (maturity March 2028). Then, the calendar follows the established order, i.e.:

BOT;

medium-long term BTP;

BTP Short – BTP€i;

BOT;

Medium-long term BTP.

However, the details of the auctions with the characteristics of the government bonds and the relative calendar of subscription operations will be published via a press release issued by the MEF.

Auction calendar for April 2023

Below is the detailed calendar with indicated dates on which the MEF will announce the issue of government bonds for placement at auction. Specifically, the month of April will begin with the publication on 3 April of the regulation of the medium and long-term auction of 30 March 2023. Here are the other dates to note:

3 April: Auction regulation

April 5: BOT communication;

April 6: medium-long communication;

April 12 this BOT;

13 April: medium-long auction;

April 14: BOT settlement;

April 17: medium-long settlement;

18 April BTP Short Term communication – BTP€i;

21 April: Short Term BTP auction;

April 21: BOT communication;

April 24: medium-long communication;

April 26: this BOT;

26 April: settlement of BTP Short Term – BTP€i;

27 April: medium-long auction;

April 28: BOT settlement;

May 2: medium-long settlement.

Considerations on the April 2023 auctions

After the first 15 days of April which were quite calm in terms of the placement auctions of BOTs and BTPs, the second half of the month will be more ‘roaring’.

Among other things, as can be seen from the calendar, the second fortnight of April is characterized by a succession of placement auctions and by an overlapping of appointments.

In fact, unusually on April 21 there will be two important appointments: the communication of the BOT auction and the auction of the Short Term BTP.