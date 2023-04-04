Since Monday, April 3, a new SMS campaign for WINDTRE mobile customers for pPromote the Super Fiber, Super Fiber & Easy Assistance and Super Fiber & Netflix offers.

As on other occasions, the price dedicated to each customer can vary according to the target in which it has been inserted by the manager, obviously we do not know how these groups are created within active customers.

However, there are opportunities not to be missed, for the lucky ones we are talking about 7 euros less per month than the standard costs!

Here are some examples of the texts sent:

Exclusively for our best customers! Super Fiber from 19.99E/month instead of 26.99E/month, modem included and 12 months of Amazon Prime. Call 800995159 or go to the WINDTRE Store within 5 days. Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage, privacy windtre.it/miasup00

Special offer for you! TO Active Super Fibra from 22.99E/month instead of 26.99E/month , modem included and 12 months of Amazon Prime. Call 800995159 or go to the WINDTRE Store within 5 days. Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage, privacy windtre.it/miasup0

Special offer for you! Activate Super Fiber and Easy Assistance, i Internet up to 2.5 GB + 3 interventions/year for plumber, electrician, appliance technician and 3 interventions/year for PC technician (intervention value 300 Euros) for only 27.98E/month. Come to the WINDTRE Stores within 5 days. Info, costs, withdrawal, modem, coverage and privacy on windtre.it/afcb0

Special offer and guaranteed fun! Choose Internet at Home & Netflix from 31.99E/month, movies and TV series in HD, modem included and 12 months of Amazon Prime! Go to the WINDTRE Stores within 5 days. Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage and privacy windtre.it/hvnet31