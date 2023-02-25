What happens if the only ones who can save the Earth from an alien invasion are a rather particular team-up, formed by Aquaman the Ruler of the submerged lands and the fastest man in the Flash world?

“Aquaman / Flash: The Song of the Void”, published by Panini Comics, written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, drawn by Vasco Georgiev. It is a story that surprises the reader with its fast pace, the inventions of the protagonists and its narrative construction, which is not always very linear.

History

The Earth is hit by an alien threat that hypnotizes the entire population including the Justice League, Only Aquaman who was at great depths of the sea and Flash inside the speed force, remained immune and now they are the only ones, joining forces, with some quarrel and misunderstanding, having to save the human race and the planet.

This extraterrestrial form travels from world to world stalking the speed force and devouring it, then uses that speed force to hurtle towards a new target…

But who and what called this entity? One of the two Superheroes hides a secret that could put their friendship into question.

A new Aquaman adventure that enriches his legend, an action-packed book and some “dazzling” jokes, with drawings that allow you to appreciate the deeds of Barry Allen and Arthur Curry, visually of great impact at times spectacular when the clash is takes place in the silence of the space, with powerful and dynamic boards.

A compelling volume that will surprise the reader, also because the protagonists undergo a refresh by the authors and makes them much more palpable, highlighting the human aspect much more than that of the Superhero, the concern for their respective wives: Mera and Iris, the concept of friendship, the moment of the highest poetry when they see the Earth from space… all this makes them much closer to the reader.

The flaw of this comic is an unclear description of the aspect of physics matter, which does not allow us to understand the effect of the speed force and its conservation within the Justice League manframe which can be used as fuel but in the same time is a vital form for life…rather complex, articulated and in some cases cobbled together to give a plausible explanation to a fantasy adventure.