Today’s Blackbeard horoscope, Monday 3 April

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

You may meet someone who will give you the right push to restart the “machine” or you will be able to put organizational skills into practice. There is nothing hidden that is not revealed sooner or later. Stay with your antennas straight and your eyes open.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

Thanks to the lunar alliance with Uranus, your Monday is all about work and the numerous innovations that animate your occupation. For effective communication that leaves no room for doubt, opt for sincerity and transparency.

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

The Moon in Virgo calls you to some unwelcome duties especially in the domestic sphere. Optimize your energies with incisive actions. Losing sight of the primary objective, it becomes automatic to get lost in dilemmas and inconclusive initiatives.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Start the week in a good mood, thanks to stabilizing aspects that fuel self-confidence and the feeling of having many cards to play. Intuition, sensitivity and perspicacity at the top. Resourcefulness also abounds: let deeds follow words.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

Favorable day for reviewing a work project to redefine it down to the smallest detail, drawing on past experiences. Being with and within yourself for a while will do you much good. There are aspects that ask to be reviewed.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

Passing through your sign, the White Lady makes an electrifying aspect to Uranus. The week begins with a great desire to do and some news. The Moon and Uranus focus on your professional goals and provide you with the insights to achieve them.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

Family values ​​and domestic tranquility are the most urgent to safeguard, develop communication to avoid the repetition of clashes. Fatigue is not felt when things are done willingly and are not dictated by an imposition.

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

Serene and constructive atmosphere, with the Moon in Virgo directing your intuitions and spirit of initiative towards tangible goals. Good job opportunities, provided you know how to correctly evaluate the evolution and the interlocutors.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

The passage of the Moon in Virgo as usual moderates ambitions, but on the other hand makes you effective and operational in routine tasks. You welcome an abandoned animal with joy. His affection will repay you for the inevitable sacrifices.

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

A good contribution of grit and clarity of ideas, to be attributed to the lunar transit in Virgo, makes the management of commitments very smooth. You want to act, to get involved, without letting yourself be demotivated by useless doubts and insecurities.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

Bureaucratic problems and common money management are today’s focus. With a conciliatory attitude, you will solve some annoying disputes. Intense sensations. Don’t wait for the body’s signals, get busy to improve your lifestyle.

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

You will be able to refute the criticisms that are leveled at you, respecting the interlocutor and without hurting his sensitivity. Good job! You can take away some great satisfaction, proving that your sixth sense has its own logic