Aquarius, unexpected encounters if you are single: tomorrow’s horoscope, Sunday 23 April

The Blackbeard horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday 23rd April

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

You are full of energy and good humor, thanks to the Moon. Very short-term travel plans. Affectionate confidences with the person of the heart. Luck in studies and travel. Carefree evening with old friends you have lost sight of.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

Money and business give you far too many worries, especially if, like today, you have to reach for your wallet for unplanned outings. You have a great desire to fall in love: there will be opportunities to satisfy your wishes.

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Despite some hindrances, do not lose heart and with your unfailing irony, defuse the problems. Lightning strikes. By relying on timeliness, you will easily remove obstacles and overcome some difficulties.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Clarity with acquaintances and people who hang out in the workplace: there is a danger of coming to loggerheads with someone who doesn’t listen to reason. Particular care in friendships: small misunderstandings lurking. Express your needs.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

Thank goodness there is no shortage of friends and love, you get support and warmth from them. A panacea in this rather tiring and stressful period. Organize something “out of the ordinary”. Forget the thought of work and relax in company.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

Does your activity interfere with your romantic relationship? Leaving the office, switch off and leave your worries outside the front door. Ambitious projects require commitment, but they pay off. Make yourself available for group work.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

A Sunday full of ideas, opportunities for change that favor the birth of new projects and will then create opportunities to travel. Your couple relationship shows some tears, but the dialogue will act effectively as a glue.

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

Silly Sunday! Judging by the birthmark, you wouldn’t lift a finger today, even if the house is in chaos and you’re behind on the housework. Finances or rather the problems of division, inheritance and lawyers’ fees haunt you.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

With the White Lady displeased, it is normal that you struggle to be clear-headed. By separating emotion from rationality, you will give the right weight to things. Don’t get too excited by a joke, certainly out of place, from the person you love.

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

There are many issues that grab attention, especially related to career and finances: today recharge your batteries with the things that make you feel better. Your friendliness could be misunderstood by a colleague who takes some interest in you.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

Atmosphere of great creativity. Love is an alchemy, a process in continuous transformation. Beautiful and unexpected encounters, if you are single. With the arrival of consistent earnings, you can indulge yourself. Amorous variations ensure serenity.

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

The Moon and Venus in Gemini favor moments of intimacy. Strengthen the awareness of being perfectly adequate to what is required of you. Difficulties sometimes seem bigger than they actually are. Relax and change your view.