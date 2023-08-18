Aqvario in Old Havana to Reopen its Doors After Innovative Renovation

Aqvario in Old Havana to Reopen at the End of the Year After Innovative Renovation

The Aqvario in Old Havana is set to open its doors once again at the end of the year following an innovative renovation. The management of the new Aqvario will be taken over by Pyme La Quinta SURL, making it the first state MSME to manage a museum and a botanical garden in Cuba.

The news was announced on La Quinta’s Facebook profile, where they also revealed that the renovation of the space was handled by the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana (OHCH) in collaboration with the interior design studio SUMA Design.

The OHCH Investment UP is currently preparing for the inauguration of the Aqvario, which is expected to happen in November. The renovated space will feature dedicated areas for freshwater fish, as well as sections to educate visitors about the sea and its conservation using state-of-the-art technologies.

SUMA Design has shared various images and 3D projections on its Instagram profile, showcasing the future look of the Aqvario. The images display the structures that will serve as graphical supports, posters, lights, and fish tanks, along with technical plans detailing the layout of each area of the Aqvario.

The previous Aqvario, which was inaugurated in 2000, had nine ponds and exhibited nearly 80 different species of fish, including both endemic species of Cuba and common ones from the Caribbean region. The main room of the Aqvario featured colorful fish displays and wall projections, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

The attraction was popular among Cuban families for many years, with its main objective being to instill a love for nature and promote environmental awareness. It offered various activities such as workshops, plays, talks, and temporary and traveling exhibitions related to the marine world.

Internet users have expressed their hope that the renovated Aqvario will continue to offer similar activities and exhibits to educate and entertain visitors. The new Aqvario will be located in the same space as its predecessor, on Calle Teniente Rey #9 between Oficios and Mercaderes.

