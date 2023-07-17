Arab Diplomats Visit Shanghai, Express Confidence in China-Arab Cooperation

Eighteen diplomats from Arab countries stationed in China recently visited Shanghai for a series of exchanges and discussions. The diplomats, participating in the second seminar for diplomats from Arab countries stationed in China, visited various sites in Shanghai, including the Shanghai Yangshan Deepwater Port Wharf, the Lingang wind farm of Shanghai Electric Group, the First Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China, and the Party School of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee.

The seminar, organized by the China-Arab Reform and Development Research Center, had the theme of “Building a China-Arab Community with a Shared Future in the New Era”. It was attended by 18 diplomats from the embassies of 15 Arab countries in China and the Representative Office of the League of Arab States in China.

During their visit, the diplomats had active discussions and heated debates, and explored the historical and present-day development of China. They learned about the Communist Party of China‘s history and its role in revolution and construction. The diplomats expressed their admiration for the achievements of the Communist Party of China and its significance to the world.

At the Party School of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, the diplomats were presented with the Arabic version of the third volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China“. They expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to understand China and the Communist Party of China better.

In addition to political discussions, the diplomats also visited the Lingang wind farm to learn more about China‘s offshore wind power and other new energy power generation equipment. They were impressed by China‘s leading wind power technology and expressed interest in cooperation in the field of clean energy.

The diplomats also visited the Shanghai Yangshan Deepwater Port Wharf and the Shanghai Guangfulin Cultural Site, where they witnessed China‘s achievements in infrastructure and experienced the rich history and culture of Shanghai.

The seminar provided a platform for the diplomats to deepen their understanding of China-Arab relations and the concept of building a community with a shared future. They actively asked questions on the future development of Arab-Chinese relations and expressed their desire to contribute to the deepening practical cooperation between Arab countries and China in various fields.

The visit showcased the strong collaboration and mutual understanding between Arab countries and China. It highlighted the potential for further cooperation in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and cultural exchange. The seminar and the diplomats’ visit to Shanghai served as a stepping stone for building a stronger China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

