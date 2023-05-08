Arab League Agrees to Restore Syria’s Membership- Shangbao Indonesia

This is the scene of the special foreign ministerial meeting of the League of Arab States in Cairo, Egypt on May 7.

[China News Agency]Comprehensive news: The League of Arab States (Arab League) issued a statement on the 7th local time stating that it agreed to restore Syria’s membership in the Arab League.

According to the statement released on the official website of the Arab League, the Arab League foreign ministers’ special meeting held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, decided to resume the qualification of the Syrian government delegation to participate in the meetings of the Council of the Arab League and all its organizations and institutions.

The statement said the participating Arab foreign ministers agreed on the need to continue to intensify efforts to help Syria emerge from the crisis. In accordance with the Charter of the Arab League and its principles, we reaffirmed our commitment to safeguarding Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, stability and regional integrity.

The meeting also agreed to set up a ministerial committee composed of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt and the Secretary-General of the Arab League to continue “direct dialogue with the Syrian government to reach a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis.”

According to the Syrian News Agency, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 7th stating that the country pays close attention to the positive interactions and trends taking place in the Arab region, and believes that this is in the interest of all Arab countries and conducive to the realization of the security, stability and well-being of the Arab people.