ARAB PHOENIX YOUR NAME IS GAZA

TV viewing of “Il Grimaldello”, Press review by Enrica Perucchietti with Fulvio Grimaldi

I steal the title from one of my documentary films on Gaza to add a comment on what is happening in the part of Palestine called Gaza to the reporting of the episode of “Primaldello”.

These are events that occurred after the recording of “Mad Pick”, the contents of which I will say a few things later.

I would like to start by saying that the anti-Russian outburst of war by the great resettist maneuverer on the Hill, an unsatisfied veteran of the 78 days of bombings and subsequent sanctions on Serbia, which he indemnified in his capacity as vice-premier and minister of Offence, should be followed by an appeal to the coherence of the same willing constitutional overflower.

Given that in Granada, at the conference of the NATO Eurovassals of the USA, he drummed with angry vigor on the table (not having at hand the heads of the source of so much irritation, those of pacifists and pro-Zelensky draft evaders), soliciting support for the Nazi regime of Kiev down to the last Ukrainian, the call for coherence is essential.

This is an inexorable sequitur, imposed by the imminence of yet another attempt to eliminate two million Palestinians in Gaza from the face of the Earth (and then another 5 on the waiting list in the West Bank and elsewhere), this time for having dared to repay, in proportion by one to a thousand, the Israeli genocidaires.

We are confident that within the next few hours, that is, before the start of the “final solution” planned for the Palestinians of Gaza, the Quirinale will issue the following statement: “The aid to Palestine and, immediately, to Gaza, must be maintained and strengthened by any means, military, financial and humanitarian. The alternative would be the appearance of a Hitler on the model of what happened in 1938-39 and the threat of an Israeli invasion of other nearby territories.”

Satisfied by the balance and sense of justice expressed by our Head of State, let’s see what, in context, the phoenix means. It means five thousand rockets which, this time with precision and concrete effects, the Resistance managed to launch on a good part of the territory occupied by Israel, causing significant damage to buildings and goods, the bulldozer breaking through the “insurmountable” fence that encloses the gazebos (mostly refugees from previous ethnic cleansings), the capture of an enemy tank, the penetration and fighting within Israeli territory resulting in dozens of deaths and captured civilians and soldiers.

We saw David against Goliath in the version of paragliders of fighters devoted to the extreme sacrifice with their explosive potential, facing the F16 bombers of the fourth most powerful army in the world, those that every two by three pulverize homes, companies, cultivated fields, hospitals, schools, in a tiny strip of land that contains the highest number of prisoners in the world.

We have seen the right to the defense of women, men and children exercised, to whom for 75 years we have wanted to deny the existence of a national community and the survival of a people, in the complicity of a world that despairs and worries about the precarious crossings of the seas of people from the same world uprooted and forced into exodus and the loss of soul and name. Just like the damned in Gaza.

All this is happening while since the beginning of the year, against a government headed by three ultra-racist ministers whom the Supreme Court would like to put on trial (while the defendants would like to eliminate the judges, the Jewish people have been demonstrating in the streets in their millions in the name of democracy. Understandable that Hamas has exploited this greatest moment of crisis for the regime to launch an unprecedented offensive. It is understandable that Netaniahu and his comrades are aiming for total war to deflect attention from the question of legitimacy and rediscover national unity in the usual mystification of the Palestinian threat.

All this happens on a day that follows nine months of uninterrupted settling of accounts by the “right” and elected – police, army, settlers – against the unjust, terrorists, abusive and undue occupants of a territory who claim to claim theirs by birth and historical origin. Months of attacks, mockery, defacements, beatings, desecrations of temples of “superstition” – Al Aqsa – by faithful of the “one true religion”, good emulators of certain teams of righteous people who in our country, in the early twenties of the century last, they introduced a new era of civilization. With the outcome that we then know was reserved, in Auschwitz, for the parents and progenitors of the righteous who are making up for it in Gaza and the West Bank. Oops, in Judea and Samaria.

Already the howls of indignation are starting to echo over terrorists who question Israel’s right to defend itself. A right that belongs to the invader, occupier, excluder, repressor, certainly not to those who have been invaded, occupied, excluded, repressed, largely eliminated. Today things in the world must go like this.

It is the data that comes from us being on the democratic side and all the others in the night of violence, terrorism, racism and autocracy. But the phoenix has risen from Gaza. Whether Mattarella likes it or not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

