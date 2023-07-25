ARAB REVOLUTION AND ITALY PERFORMER BY PROXY

THE DEafening SCREAM OF SUBJECTED PEOPLES – Fulvio Grimaldi’s speech in Palermo. Filming by Eugenio Miccoli of “Mepiu.it”

👉

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rN1yjJqFOnU&t=137s

Speech by Fulvio Grimaldi at the Due Giorni in Palermo “I WAS BORN FREE!

ARAB REVOLUTION AND ITALY PERFORMER BY PROXY

– Our history with the Other Shore: against our interests, against justice, against friendship, against historical brotherhood, in the name of colonialist revenge, under the orders of an Empire dedicated to genocide and alongside a terrorist and obscurantist jihadism, camouflaged by a religious conventicle, the Muslim Brotherhood, Fifth Column of colonial reconquest. .

– The Arab Spring, a neo-colonialist conspiracy against the reborn secular, sovereign Arab nation committed to social justice, to which we provided the assistance of our secret services and the promotion of our media. Faced with the failure of “colored” destabilizations and subversive operations a la Giulio Regeni, in Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Lebanon, recourse to the decisive weapon: coups d’état and war against the pillars of Arab unity from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean: Iraq, Libya, Syria. And, by way of trial, 70 days of depleted uranium and cluster bombing of Serbia under the prime ministership of D’Alema and the vice-premiership of Mattarella.

– Italy, US-NATO base and strategic heart of the Mediterranean between North and South, East and West, reduced to the role of a useful idiot and mercenary accomplice, whose governments keep public opinion hostile to conflicts at bay through a militaristic paroxysm, now at its apex with the Meloni-Crosetto government, which appropriates all levels of life to subordinate freedom and self-determination to the diktats of the proconsular gang based at the Quirinal and at Palazzo Chigi. The criminal aggression towards fraternal peoples and the self-harm towards one’s own population, once determined by the Rome-Berlin relationship of subordination, is repeated, mutatis mutandis, at the hands of the followers.

– That this is the spirit of the times is made irrefutable evidence by the concentration, after that of the means of so-called information, of the powers of the State. From the checks and balances of Legislative, Executive, Judicial, guaranteed by reciprocal controls under the terms of a constitution sanctioned by the nation, we pass to the single power, the executive one. Process in which we follow the footsteps trod on the body of humans subjected through health, climatic, migratory terrorism, by the new and unique Axis of Evil: the Anglophone empire of Biden and King Charles, Zelensky’s Ukraine and Netaniahu’s Israel, accompanied by the 31 midgets with saber from the NATO garden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

